Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos’ Wife, Has Coronavirus

Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos’ Wife and a comedian, has coronavirus (COVID-19), she revealed in an Instagram post, making her the latest celebrity to come down with the virus.

Wentworth posted a photo showing her in bed looking sick to her Instagram account. “have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome,” she wrote. She didn’t address whether George Stephanopoulos has been tested for coronavirus.

Here’s her post:

The post quickly filled up with well wishes from people like Harry Connick Jr., who wrote, “praying hard for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The news comes as New York City continues to reel from coronavirus, which has also struck other news media personalities, most recently Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor, who explained his symptoms on the air; they were so bad that he chipped a tooth while shivering and hallucinated that he saw his dead father, Mario Cuomo. You can read about Cuomo’s situation here.

Wentworth told GMA, “First of all, thank you for all your well-wishes. You know I’m feverish if I’m allowing myself to go on national television with no makeup on.” She urged people to stay at home and said, “Achy joints is a big thing. It feels like a really, really horrible flu. And you know, I’m still in it now, but I can tell you the things that help [are] Tylenol, chicken soup. I took some hot baths when I had chills and I have two dogs that sleep on my bed with me.”

She looked well on Instagram a week ago, posting this picture with her husband:

“Can’t keep 6 feet away from this one! ❤️❤️” she wrote of George in another Instagram post caption. According to USA Today, George previously announced that he would broadcast GMA from home, saying, “Ali has developed some symptoms so she’s upstairs resting right now,” Stephanopoulos said. “While she’s recovering as she goes through this, I’m going to be broadcasting from home and we’ll be working as long as we can.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Wentworth Has Been Married to George Stephanopoulos Since 2001 & They Have Two Kids

A week ago, Wentworth announced that she was staying at home, writing, “#istayhome for my parents, my in-laws, and all the health workers around the globe! Thank you @juliaroberts for nominating me and I nominate @therealmariskahargitay @brookeshields @reesewitherspoon.”

According to her IMDB profile, Wentworth is known for It’s Complicated (2009), Jerry Maguire (1996) and Nightcap (2016). She married George Stephanopoulos in 2001. Their daughters are ages 14 and 17.

In 2016, Wentworth wrote about relocating to a New York apartment with George. “I come from a long line of strong women—my grandmother built a boat out of yak hides and crossed China’s Yellow River—so surely I could move my family, two dachshunds included, to Manhattan. No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment, but that was just as well,” she wrote in Architectural Digest.

She is a mother of two who is an actress, comedian and author. She was born in Washington D.C. Her full name is Alexandra Elliott Wentworth.

