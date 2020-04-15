All In Challenge: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The All In Challenge was launched by Michael Rubin on April 14 in order to raise money for coronavirus relief. The challenge has seen musicians, sports stars and entertainers of all kinds coming together to offer incredible prizes to the highest bidder. Some of the bids start as low as $10. The organizers have promised that all of the money raised will go towards charitable causes.

Rubin, a Villanova University graduate, is a minority owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. In addition to Rubin, entrepreneurs Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk, were also involved in the setting up of the project. Rubin said in a statement, “I believe when the world faces a crisis, businesses and sports have an obligation to step up and make a difference.” The goal of the project is to raise $100,000,000.

Rubin added, “We challenge every athlete, sports owner, team, league, celebrity and artist to go ALL IN and donate one of their most prized possessions or create a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience.” You can check out all of the amazing prizes here.

1. Rubin Joined in the Fun Offering a $100,000 Fanatics Gift Card

The #AllinChallenge is the largest digital fundraiser ever, with a goal to raise $100,000,000 for Coronavirus crisis relief to help provide food to those in need: kids, the elderly and frontline workers.⁣ pic.twitter.com/iRKhR6Jta3 — allinchallenge (@allinchallenge) April 14, 2020

Almost immediately after being launched, the All In Challenge, saw sports stars such as Magic Johnson offer to play a game of H.O.R.S.E with a lucky fan, golfer Bubba Watson offered to play a round of golf with a winner or there’s a bid to sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers games. The bidding for the Magic prize starts at $50,000. Michael Rubin is offering a $100,000 Fanatics gift card.

2. Mark Cuban Is Offering a Basketball Fan a Real Once in a Lifetime Opportunity

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video below & go to https://t.co/b6Q0xrt93T to join in on the auction for my experience. Let’s come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. I challenge @Steven_Ballmer & @jumpman23 — are you ALL IN?! — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 14, 2020

Arguably the most exhilarating sports prize comes from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Cuban is offering a one-day contract with the Mavericks and the opportunity to suit-up for a pre-season game. Cuban said in a video announcing his prize, “We are going to bring you into Dallas the day of a game, and the very first thing, we’re going to sign you to an official NBA contract. And then we’re going to get you a uniform, get your name on the back, let you pick a number and then we’re going to take you to shootaround, where you’ll get to meet all the guys and shoot… You’re going to get some jumpers up in front of the crowd. Then we’ll put you on the bench before the game and during the game, we’re going to make sure you get to the free-throw line, and then during that free throw shot, we’re going to have the entire crowd chant, “M-V-P,” “M-V-P,” “M-V-P.””

Cuban added that the lucky winner will also have their name and stats published on the Mavericks’ official website. The closing date for the Cuban prize is May 1.

3. Shaq & Ben Simmons Are Both Offering the Opportunity to Play Ball With Them

Im accepting the #ALLINCHALLENGE You can help feed those in need during this challenging time. Visit https://t.co/2WGCSwrnnz to win an NBA experience for you & 9 friends, courtside & a pick-up game on the court! Im challenging @kevinlove @nyjah @kingjames to be ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/yOEAtZEMmt — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) April 14, 2020

Another big basketball prize would see a winner and three of his or her friends play Shaquille O’Neal in a 3 vs. 3 basketball game. Ben Simmons is selling a 5 vs. 5 game. Others are offering tickets to the Stanley Cup, the Super Bowl and the NBA Finals, not to mention the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the World Series. WWE legend The Undertaker is also offering the chance for a luck pro wrestling fan to join him for dinner.

4. Meek Mill Is Using the Challenge to Sell His Rolls Royce Phantom

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-995FBFRPC/

Rapper Meek Mill is selling his 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom. The opening bid for that prize is $200,000. Mill said in an Instagram post about his prize, “I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE from @MichaelRubin. Go to the link in my bio to get in on the auction & bid on my own 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom that I’m putting up to help feed the hungry and those who need it during this wild time.” Meek added that the money raised will go toward “Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.”

5. Justin Bieber Wants to Come to Your House

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Help me feed the hungry during this challenging time. Go to https://t.co/OjfuURDx9y to donate for a chance to have me fly to your town and sing OLLG to you. Thanks pic.twitter.com/wio7yXylgH — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 14, 2020

Singer Justin Bieber meanwhile will fly to a winner’s home to sing the song, “One Less Lonely Girl,” to them. The description of the Bieber prize reads, “You will be “One Less Lonely Girl” or boy when Justin Bieber flies to your town and performs AT YOUR HOUSE. All he’ll see is you when he sings his 2009 hit single, just for you. No stage. No lights. No amplifiers. You won’t need them for this one-on-one concert experience.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-995FBFRPC/

While comedian Kevin Hart is offering a speaking role in his next movie. Hart says that his prize will include car service to the set, a trailer and, like a true star, a stay in a five-star hotel.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School