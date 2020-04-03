Andrew Cuomo Says Brother Chris Is ‘Example’ of Living with the Coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, was an “example” of what it’s like for people to live with the coronavirus. Chris Cuomo revealed his positive diagnosis on March 31.

In a tweet by correspondent Susan Crabtree, the governor said his brother was doing a public service. “He’s not a cry baby, by and large. He’s going to wind up doing a great public service…all the mysteries of coronavirus…he’s a living example of living with coronavirus…so God bless him…as a journalistic contribution, I think it’s gonna be great,” he said.

The Governor Says No One is Immune to Coronavirus

The governor has regularly talked about his brother at press conferences about the coronavirus. The day after the CNN anchor revealed he was infected with the disease, Governor Cuomo said his brother was doing fine.

“There is no superhero who is immune to this disease,” the governor said. “Anyone can get it. No one can be protected from it. I couldn’t protect my own brother … And with all he knows and as smart as he is, he couldn’t protect himself.”

On Wednesday, the governor revealed he was worried about his younger brother. “When he told me he had the coronavirus, it scared me,” he said. “It frightened me. Why? Because we still don’t know… And I deal with all sorts of stuff and I’ve seen all sorts of things… Why? Because we’re talking about my brother. This is my best friend. I talk to him several times a day, basically spent my whole life with him. It is frightening on a fundamental level … because there is nothing I can do. And this situation is the same for everyone.. So yes, I’m frightened for my brother; I’m worried for my brother.”

Cuomo gave his brother respect for announcing his diagnosis and continuing to host his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from his basement. “What a gutsy, courageous thing to do,” the governor said Wednesday. “And we talked about it and in some ways this can be very instructive to many people, because everyone wants to know what happens if you get coronavirus… So what’s the positive? (He can) show the country what it means to have coronavirus. And that information can be helpful to people. That’s why he did the show last night: ‘OK, I have coronavirus but here I am, I’m doing my show. I didn’t fall over, I didn’t collapse, it’s not a death sentence.’ Kudos to him. My pop would be proud. I love you, little brother.”

Chris Cuomo took to Twitter on March 31 to announce his diagnosis. “Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath,” he said.

Chris Cuomo Describes His Coronavirus Symptoms

CNN’s Cuomo, 49, revealed he chipped a tooth from shivering so much and experienced”frightening fever nightmares. “This virus came at me, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Cuomo said Wednesday. He had a fever of more than 103 “that would not quit. And it was like somebody was beating me like a piñata.”

The journalist revealed he had lost 13 pounds in three days.”My wife is feeding me like we were still in the dating phase. So it’s not like I’m hurting for nutrition. I’m eating and drinking constantly. I’m just sweating it out, and it’s the sickness,” he said. “Literally my vision in my left eye is a little blurry from pressure, from sinus pressure and some manifestation of the virus.”

He had visions of his father, late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, talking to him. “It was freaky what I lived through last night,” he said.

He cautioned people to stay home. “Don’t be me. But more importantly, be better than we’re being right now,” he said. “Care enough not just to stay home but to stay on your leaders, to make sure they’re doing everything they can to limit this. I’m telling you, this is the part of our lives we will live through and remember the most. How do you want to be remembered during this time?”

Cuomo emphasized that 80 percent of people who get infected with the virus will be OK, but that it’s a difficult experience to go through. “You suffer when you have this at home unless you are ridiculously lucky statistically,” he said. “So, yeah, 80 percent, we’re going to make it through, but the idea that it’s easy, so you can be nonchalant, that’s so misleading.”

