Angeleno Card Eligibility & Application: How to Apply

People who live in Los Angeles, California and meet certain income and family size eligibility requirements may qualify for a new “Angeleno card” that is designed to provide financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Angeleno card is a no-fee debit card that can provide up to $1,500 depending on whether you hit certain guidelines.

How can you apply? Go to the website here and choose your zip code. That will start the process. Make sure to do it in time. “First, complete the Angeleno Card Online Application. Applications may only be completed on April 14 – 16, this Tuesday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People without internet access or who need help applying online may call 213-252-3040, this Tuesday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” the website says. More than 56,000 people applied for the card on the first day.

Who qualifies for the cards? What are the eligibility requirements?

“With support from the Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, the Angeleno Card provides financial assistance for in-need households via no-fee prepaid cards provided by Mastercard’s City Possible network in amounts determined according to the following table,” the website for the Los Angeles Housing and Community Investment Department says. Here is that table:

Here’s what you need to know:

You Will Have to Meet Three Requirements to Qualify

ANGELENO CARD UPDATE. HCIDLA requests your patience while we improve the site capacity. Our site is overwhelmed by the thousands of ppl attempting to access the app simultaneously. We apologize for the inconvenience. Try again later. pic.twitter.com/NlQWeS6mdZ — HCIDLA (@HCIDLA) April 14, 2020

The website was overwhelmed by applicants, but people were encouraged to try again if they couldn’t get through the first time.

In order to qualify for an Angeleno card, you have to meet all three of the following requirements, according to the Housing and Community Investment Department:

Households in the City of Los Angeles; Households with total annual incomes that fell below the federal poverty level prior to the COVID-19 crisis; and Households that have fallen into deeper economic hardship during the crisis because at least one household member has lost a job or experienced a reduction in income of at least 50%.

Immigration status doesn’t matter. “We will not ask for immigration status, nor is it considered in determining eligibility. This initiative is funded by private donations and is not a City program. Any assistance through this fund is not considered a public benefit and is not subject to the Public Charge rule,” the department explained.

You can still be eligible even if you’re employed. “Households receiving public benefits (including unemployment insurance benefits) may still be eligible for this initiative if their total annual household income falls below the poverty level. Households may be eligible regardless of whether workers within them earn or earned W2 or 1099 income; are or were otherwise independently employed (as domestic workers, day laborers, or street vendors, for example); or are or were seasonal workers in agriculture or tourism who are not working or who have experienced a serious reduction in work hours,” the website explains.

You are going to have to provide documentation, including proof that you live in Los Angeles, proof of wages, and proof that COVID-19 has caused your family greater economic hardship. You can find examples of documents accepted as proof here.

“Those who pre-qualify based on their online or telephone applications will be given an in-person appointment at a designated community center. These centers cannot help anyone without an appointment. You will be asked to provide documentation at this in person meeting, and you may be able to upload pictures or digital copies of documentation in advance.”