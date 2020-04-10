COVID-19 Auto Insurance Refunds: Who Is Eligible?

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial strain for many Americans and businesses. Because the majority of Americans are under shelter-in-place regulations, there are fewer cars on the roads and a lot fewer accidents. The CEO of Allstate, Tom Wilson, said that driving mileage is down 35% to 50% even in places that are not under orders to shelter in place.

Auto insurance companies are saving a lot of money because of reduced driving, and many are offering refunds to their customers to attempt to ease the financial hardship of so many.

Here are some of the companies offering an auto insurance refund or credit:

Allstate

Allstate is giving all of its customers with a personal auto insurance plan 15% of their premium back as a refund, based on the premium amount for April and May. This is estimated to add up to over $600 million. Customers don’t need to apply for the refund, as it will be automatically refunded through the client’s payment method or on the mobile app. Customers should update their payment information if it has changed.

CEO Tom Wilson said that the refunds are “about fairness. This is about doing it and not waiting to be asked.”

State Farm

State Farm announced on April 9 that they would be refunding a $2 billion dividend to auto insurance customers, because “people are driving less right now, so we’re returning value to customers as we anticipate fewer auto claims.” They have also said that customers do not need to sign up for this credit, and it will automatically appear on their account.

They explained, “On average, State Farm Mutual auto customers can expect to receive a credit of about 25 percent of premium for the time period March 20 through May 31; exact percentages will vary by state. Every State Farm Mutual auto insurance customer will receive credits applied against bills beginning as early as June.”

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual has said they are refunding around $250 million to their customers, and all personal auto insurance customers will be receiving a 15% refund on two months of auto insurance premium, based on the premium amount for April 7. The refund will be automatically applied to the method of payment.

Nationwide

Nationwide is providing a one-time refund of $50 per policy for all active personal auto policies on March 31. The premium refund will be automatically credited within the next 30 days, based on the client’s payment method.

USAA

USAA will be returning $520 million in refunds to its members. All members with an auto insurance policy in effect on March 31 will be automatically eligible for the refund without taking further action. The refund will be in the form of a 20% credit on two months of premiums, which will be applied in the next few weeks.

Progressive

Progressive is also issuing a 20% refund to its customers because of the pandemic. All personal auto policies that are active at the end of April will get a 20% credit for the April premium. The same will be done for May, at which point they will reevaluate. This will be automatically calculated at the end of the month and clients don’t need to take any action.

GEICO

is also helping its customers with a 15% credit to all auto and motorcycle policy members that will be renewed in the next six months. The credit also applies to all new policies bought in that period.

Farmers Insurance

Farmers Insurance is reducing all April auto insurance premiums by 25%. The CEO said: “We know that many of our customers may be facing financial challenges during this time and we want to help.”

READ NEXT: COVID-19: What Is the Allstate Auto Insurance Refund?