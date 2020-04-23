Bernie Hargrove: Man Fatally Shot Stepson During Coronavirus Lockdown Fight

On late Wednesday night, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his mother and stepfather. The boy, who police identified as De’onte Roberts, was arguing with his family about wanting to leave their southwest Atlanta home, according to AJC. The state of Georgia is currently under a shelter-in-place order.

Roberts was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after he was shot in the chest. He died at the hospital.

Robert’s stepfather, Bernie Hargrove, was arrested on a charge of felony murder and booked into the Fulton County Jail Thursday morning.

According to the report, an altercation between Hargrove and Roberts started after Roberts left the house and returned home.

In a statement to AJC, Officer Steve Avery said “Later, the victim returned to the home and kicked in the door to the house where a physical fight began between the suspect and the victim. During that altercation, the victim was shot.”

The Shelter-in-Place Order Requires Georgians to Stay Home to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

On April 9, the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, has issued a shelter-in-place-order. According the AJC’s report, an Atlanta police rep said Roberts’ mom and Hargrove wanted the boy to stay home because of concerns with COVID-19.

The shelter-in-place order requires all Georgians to stay in their homes and to take “every possible precaution to limit social interaction,” according to 11 Alive.

There are four acceptable reasons for an individual to leave their home during the shelter-at-home order:

1. They are conducting or participating in essential services 2. They are performing necessary travel 3. They are engaged in the performance of, or travel to and from, the performance of Minimum Basic Operations for a business, establishment, corporation, non-profit corporation or organization not classified as Critical Infrastructure; or

4. They are part of the workforce for Critical Infrastructure and are actively engaged in the performance of, or travel to and from, their respective employment.

