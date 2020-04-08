Experts: Cats Have Slight Risk of Catching Coronavirus, Not Spreading It

Can cats get coronavirus? Although there have been some signs that cats may be able to catch COVID-19 in rare cases (including a Bronx Zoo tiger), there have been no indications that cats can give the virus back to their owners. Here’s what we know so far.

A Tiger Tested Positive for COVID-19

A 4-year-old tiger tested positive for coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo on April 5, PIX 11 reported. Her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions are also showing symptoms, including coughing. All the big cats seem to be doing well despite having mild symptoms of the virus. Natasha Daly of National Geographic said on Twitter that a total of seven lions and tigers were showing symptoms.

BREAKING: A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for Covid-19. 6 other tigers and lions at the zoo are also showing symptoms. Believed to have been infected by an asymptomatic zoo worker. All doing well. To my knowledge, this is the first animal to test positive in the U.S. — Natasha Daly (@natashaldaly) April 5, 2020

The virus in the tiger was genetically indistinguishable from human strains of COVID-19, Scientific American reported.

The news renewed questions about whether domestic house cats can catch coronavirus too. Right now, it seems like this is possible in rare circumstances. But experts don’t think people can catch the virus from cats.

There Are Still Questions About the Belgium Cat that Tested Positive

A Belgium house cat tested positive for coronavirus in late March, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. The cat had symptoms including difficulty breathing, vomiting, and diarrhea after its owner tested positive the week before. The cat’s feces samples had high levels of SARS-CoV-2 genetic material, Science News reported. However, things get a little more complicated from that point. The owner collected and sent the samples to the lab and the cat has not been seen by a veterinarian. The cat fully recovered in nine days, but still needs the results of a blood test for antibodies.

It’s also not clear if the cat’s symptoms were actually from SARS-CoV-2, since cats can get respiratory symptoms for many reasons. However, it’s possible that they are related.

Cats Might Be Able to Catch the Virus in Rare Cases, But There Are No Reports of Cats Transmitting the Virus to People

Science News reported that SARS-CoV-2 uses ACE2 to get into cells, and cats and humans have very similar ACE2 proteins. This is why cats may be more susceptible to catching the virus than dogs. But it’s still rare.

In April, China researchers said that cats might be able to become infected with COVID-19 and spread it to other cats, Nature reported. However, that study gave cats very high doses of SARS-CoV-2 that aren’t analogous to real-life doses. None of the cats that were infected showed symptoms.

Meanwhile, Idexx Laboratories tested 4,000 dogs, cats, and horses in the U.S. from February 14 to March 12, and none tested positive, Science News reported. Testing is continuing. And Newsweek noted that with so many people infected worldwide, we’d likely have more cases of sick cats if transmitting the virus to pets was common.

Veterinarian Dr. Sarah Caddy told CNN that “there is no evidence that any cat, large or small, can transmit the virus back to humans.”

Ken Smith, professor of companion animal pathology, told CNN: “There is no evidence that naturally infected cats can shed virus in sufficient quantity either to infect other cats or people.”

So it appears the greatest risk is of infected humans possibly passing the virus to their cats, not of cats passing the virus to humans.

Dr. Scott Miller, a veterinarian in the UK, has also confirmed this.

Alisha, please rewatch the item…it is likely they CANNOT pass it on, only as a surface for the virus between infected owners which is highly unlikely. Please be careful with your tweets as you will alarm many already anxious pet owners despite your good intentions x — Scott Miller (@drscottym) April 7, 2020

He wrote on Twitter to one reader: “It is likely they (cats) CANNOT pass it on, only as a surface for the virus between infected owners which is highly unlikely. Please be careful with your tweets as you will alarm many already anxious pet owners despite your good intentions.”

Then he talked in more detail, explaining that there is no reason to believe cats can transmit the virus back to people.

'We don't believe at all that dogs or cats can transmit [COVID-19] to us' Our vet @drscottym explains the facts behind those coronavirus animal headlines. pic.twitter.com/ifba3Ba7yT — This Morning (@thismorning) April 7, 2020

The AVMA (American Veterinary Medical Association) also noted that the risk of transmitting the virus from touching a pet that someone else touched is very low.

The AVMA wrote: “Transmission via touching a contaminated surface or object (i.e., a fomite) and then touching the mouth, nose, or possibly eyes is also possible, but appears to be a secondary route. Smooth (non-porous) surfaces (e.g., countertops, door knobs) transmit viruses better than porous materials (e.g., paper money, pet fur) … At this time, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread to people from the skin or fur of pets.”

The British Veterinary Association also addressed the question, writing: “According to the OIE, the current spread of Covid-19 is a result of human-to-human transmission, and, to date, there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the disease… Recent reports of animals testing positive for Covid-19 are isolated cases and thought to be as a result of human-to-animal transmission. These cases are under investigation.”

The AVMA also noted that transmitting the virus to pets is very rare and there is no evidence of pet-to-human transmission.

While two dogs (Hong Kong) and two cats (one in Belgium and one in Hong Kong) living with people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been reported to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, other dogs and cats also living with infected people remain uninfected. New research articles have been posted to open-access sites on an almost daily basis that describe preliminary results suggesting some domestic animals can be experimentally infected with SARS-CoV-2 and may transmit the virus to other animals in an experimental setting or mount a viral-specific immune response when exposed to SARS-CoV-2. However, caution should be taken to not overinterpret results described in such articles, some of which may report on data from a very small number of animals or provide only preliminary results, and not extrapolate those results to the potential for SARS-CoV-2 to naturally infect or be transmitted by companion animals kept as pets. To date the CDC has not received any reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States. Infectious disease experts and multiple international and domestic human and animal health organizations continue to agree there is no evidence at this point to indicate that, under natural conditions, pets spread COVID-19 to people.”

The CDC agrees, writing: “We do not have evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 to people or that they might be a source of infection in the United States.”

If you don’t have COVID-19, you can interact with your pets as you normally would. If you do have the virus, the AVMA suggested restricting contact with pets just as you would with people, if possible. Don’t share food, kiss, or hug your pets if you’re sick, and wash your hands before and after any contact.

