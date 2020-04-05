WATCH: CDC Video Shows How to Make a Mask in 45 Seconds

Last week, it was announced that the CDC recommended all Americans voluntarily wear a face mask outside of their homes to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Specifically, the CDC recommends face coverings whenever social distancing measures are difficult to main, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

On the CDC website, the organization states:

CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

The CDC has provided a 45-second video on how to make your own face covering with household items:

How to Make Your own Face CoveringSurgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, shares ways to create your own face covering in a few easy steps. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy: http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html This video can also be viewed at https://www.cdc.gov/wcms/video/low-res/coronavirus/2020/37637620200403_SG-Mask-v2.mp4 2020-04-04T01:12:13.000Z

It is important to note, the CDC does not recommend the usage of N95 or surgical masks, as the supply must be saved for healthcare workers and first responders.

Dr. Jerome Adams Shows How to Make a Mask

The video features United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams showing how to make a face covering. At the start of the video, he spoke about different household items an American can use as a mask, like a scarf or a bandanna.

He then used a t-shirt to make a mask. Dr. Adams folded the t-shirt multiple times until it was in the shape of a rectangle. He then used two rubber bands, one on each side of the shirt, and he then folded the t-shirt again — the rubber bands were then placed around his ears to keep the covering in place over his face.

The CDC Gives Recommendations on Face Mask Handling & Cleaning

The CDC recommends that individuals should routinely wash their face coverings, depending on how frequently the person uses it. The CDC has stated that a washing machine should be adequate to properly washing the face mask.

To remove the face mask, it is paramount not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth. The face covering could have COVID-19 contaminants on it. Once the mask is removed, avoid touching anything else and make sure to wash your hands right away.

