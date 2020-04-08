Charlotte Figi: Colorado Girl Who Inspired CBD Movement Dies of Coronavirus at 13

Charlotte Figi, a 13-year-old girl from Colorado and someone who was a major force in the medical marijuana movement and inspired a CBD product known as “Charlotte’s Web,” has died.

The 13-year-old Figi’s death was announced on her mother, Paige Figi’s, Facebook page on April 7 at 6:35 p.m. PT. The post reads, “This is Nichole writing to update you for Paige, Greg and Matt. Charlotte is no longer suffering. She is seizure-free forever. Thank you so much for all of your love. Please respect their privacy at this time.”

Fox 21 News reported that Charlotte died due to complications with the coronavirus — multiple members of Charlotte’s family have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Colorado Sun, if Charlotte’s death is confirmed by officials to be due to COVID-19, that will make her the youngest person in Colorado to pass away from the coronavirus.

Charlotte Inspired the Creation of “Charlotte’s Web,” a CBD Product That Has Helped Those Suffering With Seizures

Charlotte had a form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome since she was 3 months old, and according to the Colorado Sun, every day she suffered hundreds of small and large seizures. Pharmaceutical treatments did not work for Charlotte, and by the time she was five, she needed a feeding tube and had difficulties walking.

According to the Colorado Sun, her mother Paige did extensive research into alternative treatments for Charlotte, and she connected with the Stanley brothers, who developed a CBD-rich strain of cannabis. Since Charlotte started taking the non-psychoactive CBD oil, her seizures reduced, she stopped taking certain anti-epileptic pharmaceutical drugs, and she was able to walk and play again, as well as feed herself.

Charlotte became a well-known face for the medical marijuana movement in the United States and around the globe, and the fight to legalize CBD.

The Stanley brothers named the CBD oil after Charlotte, called “Charlotte’s Web,” and according to the product’s website, over 2 million pounds of product was produced for those in need, and the company made $95 million in revenue in 2019.

The Stanley Brothers & Others Share Their Love for Charlotte

The official Twitter page of “Charlotte’s Web” posted a tribute to the 13 year old:

Charlotte, you are the light of our lives. In loving memory of Charlotte Figi. Thank you for your life, your bravery and your beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/x7JPFsXDQv — Charlotte's Web (@charlottesweb) April 8, 2020

The tweet reads, “Charlotte, you are the light of our lives. In loving memory of Charlotte Figi. Thank you for your life, your bravery and your beautiful soul.”

And on the companies website, they posted an “In Memoriam” for Charlotte. In the tribute, they said, “Charlotte was ten feet tall and carried the world on her shoulders. Inspiring is a lacking word, as are courageous and vivacious and strong and beautiful. She was divine.”

The Charlie Foundation, an organization that raises awareness about the ketogenic diet as a treatment for childhood epilepsy, said, “All of us at the Charlie Foundation offer our deepest sympathies. Her life and your work have improved the lives of an untold number of people with epilepsy and her legacy will live on through all of them. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the [Figi] family!”

A Filipino Facebook user wrote, “She has impacted our lives in so many ways and gave us so much hope to fight for medical cannabis here in the Philippines. Rest well and fly high our Dravet Cannabis Warrior. We thank you and love you. Prayers for the family.”

