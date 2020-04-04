Duo Steals Corona Beer by Claiming They Have Coronavirus: Report

Two men were arrested on March 31 after allegedly saying that they had the COVID-19 coronavirus in order to steal two cases of Corona beer from a business in Coconut Creek, Fla. The Smoking Gun reported that the culprits, 42-year-old Zavier Permenter and 32-year-old Steven Cyriacks, went into a CVS and told the employees that they had “the virus.”

Permenter and Cyriacks allegedly stole two cases of Corona beer and multiple “detergent containers” from the business. The pair left the CVS with the items and entered a Chevrolet Express van — the van was reported stolen in Fort Lauderdale the day before.

The Smoking Gun reported that the police pursued Permenter and Cyriacks in a high speed chase after getting a call about the theft. The duo were eventually caught after officers performed a boxing maneuver.

As per the police report, Cyriacks attempted to flee on foot, but he was stopped after one of the arresting officers, Det. McKinney, delivered “a kicking strike” to the torso of Cyriacks. The report also said that during the arrest, he shouted, “Ya’ll ain’t s**t with those badges. I’d f**k you up. I’ll go to your house and f**k you up.”

In the report from the Coconut Creek Police Department, the pair have been charged with retail theft, vehicle theft and resistance without violence.

