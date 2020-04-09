Corona Garage Door Challenge: Chugging Grandparents Go Viral

The Corona Garage Door Challenge (also called the COVID Chugging Challenge) has gone viral after a couple now known affectionately as the “garage door grandparents” raised more than $7,000 for coronavirus relief from the challenge.

The ‘Garage Door Grandparents’ Chugged Drinks Attached to a Garage Door

Renee Rossi posted a video on Instagram of her and her husband attaching drinks to a garage door and trying to chug them as the garage door opened. The video was picked up by Barstool Sports and shared on its Instagram page, where it currently has more than 4.5 million views. You can see the video below. Barstool Sports wrote: “Grandma and Grandpa PARTY in quarantine.”

One commenter replied: “I’d like to submit my request for adoption papers ASAP.”

Their Daughter & Son-in-Law Attempted the Same Challenge in Another Video

The Rossis’ daughter and son-in-law attempted the challenge on an Instagram video themselves.

“This one’s for my parents, now known as the garage door grandparents. Cheers to you for giving us all a laugh during this hard time,” she said at the beginning of the video.

Her husband then said: “We’re here today to renew our vow and make sure we’re just like you guys 30 years from now.”

Rossi shared the video on her Instagram page, writing: “The apple doesn’t fall far …”

In a later video, Rossi shared the rules of a more simplified version of the challenge on her Instagram.

“First, you’ve gotta chug any beverage,” she explained. “Could be water. Anything.” (In her case, she chugged some wine in her new video.)

Then she added: “And, now what we need to do is, I need to nominate a few other people to do this.”

So for the more simplified version, you can just chug anything you want on an Instagram video and then nominate others to join in. For the more complicated garage door version that the Rossis did first, you’ll need to chug a drink that’s attached to your garage door while it’s being opened.

Her challenge was even shown on Jimmy Fallon recently, getting them even more attention.

You can donate to the cause at CovidChugChallenge.com, which redirects to a GoFundMe page. They’re raising money on behalf of Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization active in all 50 states and in 80 countries.

The description and directions read:

Garage Door Grandparents is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of Direct Relief. Donations are 100% tax deductible. Let’s spread some cheer while chugging a beer!! Barstool Sports was awesome enough to share our chugging challenge video and now we’re taking that one step further to help those on the front lines during this global crisis. Help us out in doing so! Here’s how: 1. Chug a drink of your choice, and record it 2. Tag a friend…or two 3. Donate here! Let’s get creative and let’s raise some money!

As of the time of publication, they had raised almost $7,500.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates