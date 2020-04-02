Man With Coronavirus Dies After Spitting On Another Person: Report

In Bangkok, Thailand, a man with COVID-19 died after spitting on another person at a train station. It was reported by Metro UK that a man was spit on by another person while waiting in line to buy a train ticket at Bang Sue station to go from Bangkok to Narathiwat, which is located in Southern Thailand.

Here is CCTV footage of the man, who Metro UK reports as being Anan Sahoh, spitting on the other individual.

The 52-year-old Shahoh apparently recently returned to Thailand from Pakistan, going through Suvarnabhumi Airport, which is one of two major international airports in Bangkok.

Sahoh Was Found Dead in a Carriage on the Train & He Tested Positive for COVID-19

In the report, Metro UK said that Sahoh’s dead body was found on Tuesday in a carriage on the train. Officials later confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19, and ordered anyone who took the same train to quarantine for 14 days.

As per Metro UK, Thakoon Intrachom, who is the director of Thailand’s State Railway, said, “We are now worried about a man that was spat at in the security camera footage. Initially, we coordinated with the railway police but they have not found him yet. We want to announce that if anyone knows him or if he has heard about the news, then he should please go to the hospital immediately.”

Officials said that they have quarantined 11 people who were on the train with Sahoh, including a security guard and railway workers.

