Coronavirus: How Many Americans Have Recovered From COVID-19?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States has altered every American’s way of life. Many businesses across the country have closed or had to modify their services, millions have been furloughed or laid off by their employer and people are adjusting to a lifestyle that involves social distancing and staying at home.

With millions of individuals being concerned about contracting the disease in the United States, an important question is asked — how many Americans have recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus?

The information in this article is from April 6, 2020 and the data is extracted from John Hopkins University & Medicine.

The United States Has Around 350,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Just Under 20,000 Have Recovered

As per John Hopkins University & Medicine, as of 5:28 p.m. ET on April 6, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States are at 366,614 nationwide. A total number of 19,581 individuals have officially recovered from the coronavirus, and 10,783 people have died.

To gather data on how many cases, deaths and recoveries have been officially recorded, John Hopkins University & Medicine utilizes stats from organizations including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Bing also has up-to-date information on COVID-19 cases in the United States. The numbers differ slightly to those from John Hopkins University & Medicine. As of 7:48 p.m. ET, as per Bing, there are 366,153 cases in the U.S., including 19,522 Americans who have recovered and 10,831 who have died from the coronavirus.

How Long Does it Take to Recover From COVID-19?

Researchers are still trying to understand COVID-19, as well as the recovery process and length. According to a joint report from the WHO and China from February 24, 2020:

Using available preliminary data, the median time from onset to clinical recovery for mild cases is approximately 2 weeks and is 3-6 weeks for patients with severe or critical disease. Preliminary data suggests that the time period from onset to the development of severe disease, including hypoxia, is 1 week. Among patients who have died, the time from symptom onset to outcome ranges from 2-8 weeks.

According to the research, it takes about two weeks for a person to recover from the coronavirus for mild cases, and three to six weeks for more extreme cases.

When Is Someone Considered Recovered From the Coronavirus?

As per the CDC, the guidance around the time frame to recover from COVID-19 is based on what they know so far about the virus. However, “Limited information is available to characterize the spectrum of clinical illness, transmission efficiency, and the duration of viral shedding for persons with” COVID-19.

The CDC says, “The decision to discontinue isolation should be made in the context of local circumstances.”

The CDC recommends that those who have been quarantined at home due to testing positive for coronavirus may discontinue isolation when:

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and, at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

It is important to note that these are guidelines, and individuals should always consult their local health care providers for more details about COVID-19.

