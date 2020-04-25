Financial Expert Reveals Stock Tips During COVID-19 & Beyond [VIDEO]

Ro$$ Mac is a unique case study. A South side Chicago native with a degree in finance from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business school, he’s also a hip hop artist who has performed with TI, Fat Joe, PNB Rock, Warren G, Cam’ron and Juvenile.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Mac, a contributor to Puff Daddy‘s REVOLT TV has been pretty active in giving financial advice on current stock options.

Such was the case last month, when we took to Swank PR‘s Instagram Live to chat about finances and investments as the country’s unemployment rate increases. Specifically, we discussed ways of alternative income and how to invest in the market, smart investments and what stocks are the best to buy during a recession.

Sticking with the theme of finances, Ro$$ Mac and I furthered the conversation.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What stocks should people pay attention to?

Ro$$ Mac: I think people should pay attention to companies that are benefiting from the new “work from home” economy. The world is a lot different than it was a year ago, and due to Covid-19, I think we have to get used to a new norm. Consumers will continue to feel more comfortable shopping and working from within their homes. As people continue to spend more time in their homes, it is good to look at companies that do streaming, e-commerce and business communication companies.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What advice are you giving people on liquid cash?

Ro$$ Mac: Liquid cash is effectively losing its value due to inflation. Money under the mattress is not a good thing. I would recommend a person that has liquid cash to start looking at buying assets that are discounted or looking into a high yield savings account.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Should people pay their bills in the pandemic?



Ro$$ Mac: This question depends on if the individual has stable income or not. If income is stable, the answer is yes, continue to pay your bills. It is best practice to keep chipping away at your debt and maintaining a high credit score. If income is unstable, the answer is “it depends.” The order of priority in this case is buy food, pay utility bills, and then pay rent/mortgage. Obviously there are some landlords/banks willing to do mortgage/rent forbearance to people who have been impacted by Covid, so everyone’s situation will be different.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Is it better to invest in property or stocks?

Ro$$ Mac: There is no right answer here. Historically, investing in the stock market has yielded higher returns than real estate. However, the stock market tends to be more volatile than the real estate market. For a long term investor, the stock market can get higher returns. In addition, you can start buying stocks with very little money, whereas the real estate market requires much more capital.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What are the biggest obstacles in the stock market currently?



Ro$$ Mac: The largest obstacle in the stock market currently is the elevated levels of volatility. Every other day, you are seeing large price swings both up and down. The stock market is trading today if very emotionally driven. I would recommend an investor to maintain a long term vision and be disciplined.