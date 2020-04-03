Coronavirus Tips: Parenting, Grocery Shopping & Safety

Coronavirus tips are something we could all use right now. As COVID-19 keeps many U.S. workers at home and increases anxiety, there are ways you can protect yourself.

Experts are offering tips (which you can read throughout this article) on everything from how to sanitize groceries to which disinfectants destroy coronavirus to what you should do if you feel sick to how you can better parent during the crisis. Google created a Google Doodle on April 3, 2020 to highlight the importance of coronavirus tips. You can see a list of common coronavirus questions, with answers, from the World Health Organization here.

We’re all in this together, although we’re all experiencing the pandemic in different ways. Here are some tips that many people might be able to use:

1. How to Make Grocery Shopping Safer

PSA Grocery Shopping Tips in COVID-19 (See Important Notes Below) http://www.DrJeffVW.comhttp://www.DrJeffVW.com Correction: Rinse fruits and vegetables with water – no soap. Correction: NIH Data – COVID-19 lives on cardboard for 1 day. Clarification: Perishable foods like meat should be brought in the home and refrigerated. Clarification: Only disinfect the outside packaging. Note: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html for info on disinfectants, etc. SUBTITLES: English, Spanish, Italian, Hindi, German, Portuguese, Turkish, Arabic, Japanese & French. Click CC & Settings bottom right. As of posting date (March 24, 2020), this is the most current video for New CDC data, safe takeout food practices, and an updated practice for safe grocery shopping/handling. 2020-03-24T20:52:33.000Z

This is something we pretty much all do. Grocery shop (or get our groceries delivered.) What are some tips for making it safer?

Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, MD has prepared a YouTube video on how to sanitize groceries and make grocery shopping safer. Even if you’re self-quarantining, and even if you opt for contact-less delivery, you still have to deal with those news reports saying that coronavirus can live on objects for a time.

VanWingen pointed out that risk comes with “movement.” He borrowed from a medical term called “sterile technique,” which is used in surgeries, and adapted it to grocery shopping. He suggests not using groceries for three days and leaving them in the garage; having a delivery person leave them outside is better.

You want contact-free delivery. If you go to the store, wipe down your shopping cart. Stay away from the store if you have signs of respiratory illness, and don’t let people over age 60 shop. Get two weeks of groceries and minimize your time in the store. Once you get the groceries home, sanitize your workplace. Put the groceries on the non-clean side of the table and systematically sanitize them with disinfectant wipes. Wipe down bottles. With items like cardboard cereal boxes, get rid of the box. Cloth bags increase risk and should be consider dirty; put them outside after use. This is all according to Dr. VanWingen. He suggests washing fruit with soap and water for 20 seconds as if it’s your hands.

He said you should imagine the groceries are covered with glitter and strive to get no glitter on you, especially on your face.

More importantly, it’s a good idea to limit contact with people, because the virus generally spreads through respiratory droplets. That includes the person delivering the groceries, other shoppers or the person checking you out.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration wrote, “… the U.S. food supply remains safe for both people and animals. There is no evidence of human or animal food or food packaging being associated with transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.” The FDA added, “Unlike foodborne gastrointestinal viruses like norovirus and hepatitis A that make people ill through contaminated food, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is a virus that causes respiratory illness. This virus is thought to spread mainly from person to person. Foodborne exposure to this virus is not known to be a route of transmission.”

If you have a reusable bag, wash it when you get home, or use bags you can quickly throw away. Schaffner downplayed this too in an interview with Wirecutter. “While it is theoretically possible that a reusable bag may pick up germs, including coronavirus while in the grocery store, the biggest threat that anyone faces is someone else in the store who has COVID-19,” he told the publication. Still, it’s a precaution you could take. He does suggest frequent hand washing, including after coming back from the store. Wirecutter suggests not using groceries (if they’re not perishable) for three days because the virus will be unlikely to survive that long.

How should you launder a reusable grocery bag? The CDC advises, “Launder items as appropriate in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and dry items completely. Dirty laundry from an ill person can be washed with other people’s items.”

Syracuse.com suggests that using wipes on a cart in a store is more important than wearing gloves, which can transmit coronavirus. “Keep a distance of two grocery carts between yourself and other shoppers,” the site says. Avoid touching your face, and use something like Apple Pay. This site suggests not using soap or diluted bleach on produce.

Coronavirus tips: How to grocery shop safely during COVID-19 pandemicEditor's Note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Dr. Robert Redfield, said in an interview with NPR that the agency is critically reviewing data to determine if wearing masks makes sense for individuals that may be infected but not showing symptoms. One of the few reasons we should leave the house during this time of social distancing is to buy groceries. Shopping can feel like a daunting task if you have anxiety about catching the virus from other shoppers or from simply picking up a can of soup and placing it in your cart. There are steps you can take to shop as safely as possible. Shop when it's not crowded. Try to get to the store early in the morning or shop at off-peak hours when stores are less crowded. If you arrive and the store is packed, go back at another time. Bring your own sanitizing wipes. Most stores are providing sanitizing wipes, but it’s a good idea to bring your own just in case your store has run out. Wipe down your cart before you shop. Not just the cart handle either, try and get the child seat clean too. Wearing gloves and a mask is not necessary. If you wear gloves and touch a contaminated product, your gloves will just contaminate the next thing you touch. The World Health Organization’s general advice concerning masks is, if you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected COVID-19 infection. Your best practice is to avoid touching your face while shopping and wash your hands when you get home. Should you try to ‘disinfect’ fresh fruits and veggies? “No. Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19, said Dr. Elizabeth Bihn, Director of the Produce Safety Alliance and Executive Director of the Institute for Food Safety at Cornell University. “COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, most likely to be transmitted person to person. Current guidance from USDA recommends rinsing produce under cold running water to remove any lingering dirt. If there is a firm surface, such as on apples or carrots, the surface can be scrubbed with a brush.” Dr. Bihn added, “Ingesting bleach, other sanitizers, and detergents can be dangerous and lead to other health issues.” If you are considered a high risk individual, have your groceries delivered, if you can. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests elderly, immunocompromised, people with respiratory ailments, heart disease or diabetes or are undergoing cancer treatment should avoid going in public. The above video includes even more steps you can take to ease your mind and shop as safely as possible. 2020-03-27T14:02:30.000Z

Experts told Vox that you should also minimize how much you’re shopping; opt for once every week or two weeks, not every other day. The site also suggests that you shop at off-peak hours when there are likely fewer people in the store.

Again, due to the manner in which the CDC believes coronavirus commonly spreads, people are your biggest danger so choose grocery shopping methods that minimize interaction with them. Bag your own groceries if you must go in person. If you must interact with people, maintain the at least six-foot social distancing rule. You also don’t need to drag the entire family, including children, along. Make a list and shop with a purpose, rather than ambling around the store impulse buying. Get in and get out, if you feel you must go (there’s a risk).

As for produce, the FDA also recommends, “Wash all produce thoroughly under running water before preparing and/or eating, including produce grown at home or bought from a grocery store or farmers’ market. Washing fruits and vegetables with soap, detergent, or commercial produce wash is not recommended.”

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention does say that coronavirus may possibly spread through objects, but this is not believed to be the main way that it spreads.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community in some affected geographic areas,” CDC notes.

A recent study found that “viable virus could be detected in aerosols up to 3 hours post aerosolization, up to 4 hours on copper, up to 24 hours on 36 cardboard and up to 2-3 days on plastic and stainless steel … Our results indicate that 40 aerosol and fomite transmission of HCoV-19 is plausible, as the virus can remain viable in aerosols for 41 multiple hours and on surfaces up to days.”

VanWingen pointed out that officials found coronavirus particles in a cruise ship 17 days later, so some of the research on this is conflicting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an entire page devoted to how coronavirus spreads. The CDC says:

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The CDC does add, though: “It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

2. Here’s Where You Can Find a List of Cleaners That Destroy Coronavirus

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has released an expanded list of disinfectants and cleaners that destroy COVID-19. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple recipe for a bleach and water mixture that kills the virus.

Authorities say that cleaning and disinfection matter a lot because the virus spreads through respiratory drops and can live on surfaces. The new EPA list is known as “List N.”

“When purchasing a product, check if its EPA registration number is included on this list. If it is, you have a match and the product can be used against SARS-CoV-2. You can find this number on the product label – just look for the EPA Reg. No. These products may be marketed and sold under different brand names, but if they have the same EPA registration number, they are the same product,” the EPA states.

You can find the full list here.

“This list includes products with emerging viral pathogen claims and those with human coronavirus claims. If a product with an emerging viral pathogen claim is not available, use a product with a coronavirus claim. If the product is listed as ‘N’ under the Emerging Viral Pathogen Claim column, then it has a human coronavirus claim,” EPA states, noting, “Inclusion on this list does not constitute an endorsement by EPA. There may be additional disinfectants that meet the criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2. EPA will update this list with additional products as needed.”

There are more than 270 entries on the EPA’s list.

The CDC adds: “Community members can practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks) with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface, following label instructions. Labels contain instructions for safe and effective use of the cleaning product including precautions you should take when applying the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product.”

Here’s the EPA’s previous list of “Registered Antimicrobial Products for Use Against Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the Cause of COVID-19.” Explains CDC, “Products with EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens claims are expected to be effective against COVID-19 based on data for harder to kill viruses. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products (e.g., concentration, application method and contact time, etc.)” (Note: You can find some recipes for homemade hand sanitizer here.)

According to CDC:

Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work. Use disinfectants appropriate for the surface. Options include: Diluting your household bleach.

To make a bleach solution, mix:

5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water

OR

4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted. Alcohol solutions.

Ensure solution has at least 70% alcohol.

How can you clean surfaces?

“Wear disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. Gloves should be discarded after each cleaning. If reusable gloves are used, those gloves should be dedicated for cleaning and disinfection of surfaces for COVID-19 and should not be used for other purposes. Consult the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and disinfection products used. Clean hands immediately after gloves are removed,” the CDC advises.

“If surfaces are dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection. For disinfection, diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol, and most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective.”

The CDC continues, “Diluted household bleach solutions can be used if appropriate for the surface. Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.”

According to CDC, you should prepare a bleach solution by mixing:

5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water or

4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water

“Products with EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens are expected to be effective against COVID-19 based on data for harder to kill viruses. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products (e.g., concentration, application method and contact time, etc.),” says CDC. “For soft (porous) surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes, remove visible contamination if present and clean with appropriate cleaners indicated for use on these surfaces. After cleaning: Launder items as appropriate in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and dry items completely, or use products with the EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens claims that are suitable for porous surfaces.”

3. Google Offers a Series of Its Own Tips as Does the CDC, to Protect Yourself Against Coronavirus

How to protect yourself against COVID-19COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a new coronavirus introduced to humans for the first time. It is spread from person to person mainly through the droplets produced when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes. Watch this short animation to learn more about COVID-19 and how to protect yourself against it. 2020-02-28T10:48:13.000Z

Google is directing people who click on its Google Doodle to a list of coronavirus tips. They are:

Do

“Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze

Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell

Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell.”

Don’t

“Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention similarly advises:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Here’s a video put out by the CDC on proper handwashing.

What You Need To Know About HandwashingThis video answers important questions about hand washing and hand sanitizer. Transcript: https://www.cdc.gov/cdctv/video-assets/healthyliving/hygiene/handwashing/306898_Handwashing_Script.pdf Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy: http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html This video can also be viewed at https://www.cdc.gov/video/cdctv/handwashing/306898_WYKTK_Handwashing.mp4 2019-12-16T17:34:46.000Z

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home as much as possible. Put distance between yourself and other people. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Those are some of the most simply but important tips for preventing coronavirus.

4. Here Are Some Parenting Tips During the Coronavirus Crisis

A lot of parents have their kids at home, suddenly undergoing virtual school. Parenting in a coronavirus age can be challenging. The World Health Organization has a page of tips about parenting during the coronavirus crisis.

They include:

Set aside time to spend with each child. “It can be for just 20 minutes, or longer – it’s up to us. It can be at the same time each day so children or teenagers can look forward to it,” advises WHO.

Under ideas with your baby/toddler, WHO suggests:

“Copy their facial expression and sounds

Sing songs, make music with pots and spoons

Stack cups or blocks

Tell a story, read a book, or share pictures.”

The organization suggests that you “ask your child what they would like to do. Choosing builds their self confidence. If they want to do something that isn’t OK with physical distancing, then this is a chance to talk with them about this.”

WHO further suggests that you “switch off the TV and phone. This is virus-free time.” Activities you could do instead include reading a book, making drawings, dancing, singing songs, doing a chore together (such as a cleaning or cooking game) and helping with school work.

“Listen to them, look at them. Give them your full attention. Have fun!” advises WHO.

WHO suggests that you keep it positive. Use positive words “when telling your child what to do. “ Say “please put your clothes away” not “don’t make a mess.”

Try not to shout. “Speak in a calm voice.”

Praise the child when they behave well. Help teenagers stay connected with their friends. It’s important to them.

WHO also suggests that structure Is important. “Create a flexible but consistent daily routine. Make a schedule for you and your children that has time for structured activities as well as free time. This can help children feel more secure and better behaved.”

Have children help plan the routine. “At the end of the day, take a minute to think about the day. Tell your children about one positive or fun thing they did. Praise yourself for what you did well today.”

5. What You Should Do If You Feel Sick

Symptoms of Coronavirus Disease 2019This video presents the symptoms of coronavirus and what to do if symptoms are present. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy: http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html This video can also be viewed at https://www.cdc.gov/video/socialmedia/symptoms_of_COVID-19.mp4 2020-03-11T20:30:32.000Z

It’s a scary time to feel sick, and many of coronavirus’s symptoms also apply to the common cold and flu. However, the CDC has a page about what you should do if you feel sick. It advises:

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever and cough. Trouble breathing is a more serious symptom that means you should get medical attention. If you are having trouble breathing, seek medical attention, but call first. Call your doctor or emergency room before going in and tell them your symptoms. They will tell you what to do. Wear a facemask: If available, put on a facemask before you enter the building. If you can’t put on a facemask, cover your coughs and sneezes. Try to stay at least 6 feet away from other people. This will help protect the people in the office or waiting room. Follow care instructions from your healthcare provider and local health department: Your local health authorities may give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.

When do you know it’s safe? Says CDC:

“People with COVID-19 who have stayed home (home isolated) can stop home isolation under the following conditions:”

If you will not have a test to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home after these three things have happened: You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers) AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared

If you “will be tested to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home after these three things have happened,” says CDC:

You no longer have a fever (without the use medicine that reduces fevers) AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND you received two negative tests in a row, 24 hours apart. Your doctor will follow CDC guidelines.

