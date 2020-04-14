COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: College Students Feel Left Out

College students are among the people who need COVID-19 stimulus checks the most. Many of them are saddled with large debt and tuition payments, and they often work in service jobs that have been cut during the pandemic response. However, unfortunately, a lot of college students also are not getting an economic stimulus check. That has some of them pretty upset.

Here’s why.

When you’re a college student so you don’t get a stimulus check pic.twitter.com/ClUVBgkt9U — Ee🧚🏾‍♀️ (@erieland_) April 11, 2020

College students who file taxes on their own, independently, will likely qualify for the stimulus check, depending on income limits. However, if you’re declared as an adult dependent on someone else’s tax form, such as your parents’, whether you’re a college student or not, then you won’t qualify for a stimulus check.

Me a tax paying, full time college student not receiving a stimulus check because I’m listed as a dependent. #Stimulusdeposit pic.twitter.com/E6x25S2eFv — Leo Martinez🇸🇻 (@Lonzeo) April 13, 2020

That has some people pretty upset.

“plz help a broke college student who doesn’t qualify for unemployment (even tho i am unemployed now) or the stimulus check but still has bills to pay,” wrote one struggling student on Twitter. “The whole stimulus check thing is bullsh*t because last year I was a college student living with my mother but now I’m graduated and moved out yet still dont get sh*t. Thnx,” wrote another.

My stimulus check as a college student claimed by my parents as a dependent https://t.co/MbhPS5rW3o — Arianna Brooks (@AriannaBrooks26) April 14, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

It’s Not Being a College Student That’s Stopping You From Getting a Check – It’s Being Declared as a Dependent on Someone Else’s Tax Returns

Me a college student watching everyone get their stimulus checks pic.twitter.com/nVl3isIn3F — ☁️A-Swirl☁️ (@Swirlyyy_) April 10, 2020

The New York Times states this clearly: “You can’t get a payment if someone claims you as a dependent, even if you’re an adult.”

It applies to any adult dependent, not just college students, but a lot of college students do fall into this category.

When everyone is bragging about getting their stimulus checks, but you're a college student and was left out pic.twitter.com/icHK7DIII9 — Kelsey Glenn 🎶 (@kelseyglenn14) April 13, 2020

Do college students get a check? “Not if anyone claims them as a dependent on a tax return. Usually, students under age 24 are dependents in the eyes of the taxing authorities if a parent pays for at least half of their expenses,” The Times reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported the same. “The payments go to almost any adult with a Social Security number, as long as they aren’t dependents of someone else. Those adults get the payments for the children in their household.”

Everyone getting their stimulus check this week and me being left out cause I’m a college student pic.twitter.com/bn47esbiPW — Tereic Carlisle (@tereic_carlisle) April 13, 2020

WSET-TV also reported the same: “If your parents claim you as a dependent on their taxes, no. But, if you are working and filing your taxes independently, you may be eligible.”

Families do get an extra $500 for each child, but only those under age 17.

Who Is Getting a Stimulus Check?

My stimulus check just dropped 🤑 pic.twitter.com/fEjGXPbCwl — Kenzie 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@kenzrich12) April 14, 2020

Not everyone qualifies for the money due to income, either.

“The IRS is committed to helping you get your Economic Impact Payment as soon as possible,” the IRS explains. “The payments, also referred to by some as stimulus payments, are automatic for most taxpayers. No further action is needed by taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees.”

Just realized tomorrow night my stimulus check is going to clear into my account too .. OHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/otEQC6PewJ — 😈 (@Turk_178) April 14, 2020

Who is eligible? According to the IRS:

U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to: $75,000 for individuals

$112,500 for head of household filers and

$150,000 for married couples filing joint returns Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between: $75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately

112,500 and $136,500 for head of household

$150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly The amount of the reduced payment will be based upon the taxpayers specific adjusted gross income. Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans’ benefits as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return will receive a payment. This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits. Retirees who receive either Social Security retirement or Railroad Retirement benefits will also receive payments automatically.

Who likely won’t get a check? People whose adjusted gross income is greater than:

$99,000 if your filing status was single or married filing separately

$136,500 for head of household

$198,000 if your filing status was married filing jointly

Dependents, people without valid social security numbers, and “nonresident aliens” don’t qualify, the IRS says.

Find the IRS page on stimulus check eligibility here.

READ NEXT: Can You Get Coronavirus From Money?