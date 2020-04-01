COVID-19 Stimulus Check: IRS Offers New Option for Direct Deposit

The IRS has offered a new setup for Americans to use, in order to change their stimulus check address from a mailing address to a direct deposit. You don’t have to file a new tax return. The direct deposit setup tool will be available on the IRS website in the days to come.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed this new option in an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday, March 29. “We will create a web-based system for people where [if] we don’t have their direct deposit [information], they can upload it so that they can get the money immediately as opposed to checks in the mail,” he said.

This is particularly important, given the new information provided by the government, regarding the varying timelines for the delivery of stimulus checks to millions of Americans.

Specifically, checks are expected to be issued within three weeks — but that doesn’t mean all eligible Americans will get them in the next month. Rather, those who don’t have direct deposit set up, and who plan to wait for their checks in the mail instead, might have to wait upwards of four months to receive their stimulus check.

For that reason, you should set up direct deposit with the IRS if you’re able to.

Here’s what you need to know:

The IRS Has Confirmed the Creation of a Web-Based Portal for Direct Deposit Setup

If you don’t have direct deposit details set up with the IRS, you’ll be able to do it before checks are issued to mailing addresses. The web portal to create a direct deposit account with the IRS is not yet available online, so the best thing you can do is continue to check in on the IRS Coronavirus page, and follow relevant Twitter accounts like the IRS and Secretary Mnuchin.

In the meantime, you also have the option of changing your mailing address with the IRS, if you do still want to receive the check by mail. With that said, it’s not guaranteed that your new mailing address will be processed by the time the IRS issues stimulus checks. One immediate solve is to create a forwarding address with the USPS, so that any mail addressed to you at an older address will be forwarded to your current address.

You do have to pay for mail forwarding. A premium mail forwarding package with the USPS costs around $20 a week, though the standard mail forwarding package costs much less. The difference between these packages just has to do with how your mail is sent (i.e. in bulk, or piecemeal), and how quickly you can expect to receive it.

If, for whatever reason, you don’t think you will be able to use a direct deposit option for your stimulus check, and you’re worried about what address the IRS has on file for you, don’t panic. It’s easy to update your information with the IRS. Here’s what you have to do: go to the IRS’ page for updating information, and choose which of the following methods you want to use to update your address:

Fill Out an IRS Form

There are two forms you can fill out with the IRS to change your address: the Form 8822, Change of Address, or Form 8822-B, Change of Address or Responsible Party – Business.

File an Updated Tax Return

If you have already filed your 2019 tax return with your new address, then the IRS will process that address as your current one.

Submit a Written Statement

Send the IRS a signed written statement which includes your full name, old address, new address, and social security number, ITIN, or EIN. Mail this signed statement to the address where you filed your last return.

Provide ‘Oral Notification’ Via Phone

The last option is to speak with an IRS representative over the phone. You’ll need to provide the following information to ensure your identity, in order to change your address:

full name

new address

old address

date of birth

social security number, ITIN or EIN

