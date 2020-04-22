COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Veterans Must Register by Wednesday April 22

Veterans with dependents who have yet to receive their coronavirus checks must contact the Treasury Department by Wednesday, or risk missing out on their money, according to the Military Times.

Thousands of individuals who file tax returns received their $1,200 stimulus relief checks last week. However, a number of Americans fall into the category of disabled veterans whose income isn’t high enough to file annual taxes, and they have dependents.

The IRS is saying that these individuals need to file their claims through the IRS website by April 22 in order to receive the $500 per dependent promised through the CARE Act.

The Military Times quotes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as saying, “If the IRS does not receive this essential information by Wednesday, their payment will be $1,200 and the $500 per child will be paid to them with a return filing for tax year 2020.”

In other words, veterans eligible for the $500 per dependent must register by Wednesday, or risk missing out on their money until 2021, as part of their 2020 tax returns.

The IRS Issued a Special Alert on April 20

On April 20, the IRS issued a special alert for benefit recipients who didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and have dependents.

They write, “Their $1,200 payments will be issued soon and, in order to add the $500 per eligible child amount to these payments, the IRS needs the dependent information before the payments are issued. Otherwise, their payment at this time will be $1,200 and, by law, the additional $500 per eligible child amount would be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020.”

Veterans Beneficiaries Will Be Receiving Their Automatic Payments “Soon”

The IRS website reports that the $1,200 automatic payments will be “starting soon” for those who receive disability benefits and Veterans Affairs. If you do not have a dependent, no further steps are required.

However, those that fall in this category who do have dependents must visit this link on IRS.gov and fill out the necessary information.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig states, “We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible. They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. These groups don’t normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment. We’re asking people and organizations throughout the country to share this information widely and help the IRS with the Plus $500 Push.”