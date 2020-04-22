Dalgona Coffee: How to Make the Drink That’s Popular Amid Coronavirus

Since many Americans are in quarantine because of the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown, it’s a great time to learn different recipes for delicious creations. One drink that has gone viral since COVID-19 is Dalgona coffee. The tasty drink is very simple to make, and it only requires a few ingredients.

Another great thing about Dalgona coffee is that there are multiple ways to make it, depending on someone’s available ingredients and taste preference. The Facebook page “N’Oven – Non Veg” showed off three different ways to make the delicious drink. Here is the video:

The video shows how to make the Classic Dalgona coffee, the Mochacchino Dalgona coffee and the Iced Cappucino Dalgona coffee. This article will show you how to make all three drinks, as well as all the ingredients you need.

How to Make the Classic Dalgona Coffee:

Ingredients:

1/3 cup of instant coffee

1/3 cup of sugar

1/3 cup of water

How to Make:

You will need to make the Dalgona first. To do that, first mix the instant coffee and sugar together in a bowl. Once the sugar and coffee are mixed together, gradually add the water while frequently mixing. Keep mixing the three ingredients until the mixture turns frothy and then creamy. You now have the Classic Dalgona coffee mix.

To enjoy the Classic Dalgona coffee mix, get a mug of hot milk, and then add three scoops of the Dalgona mix on top of the milk. Take a spoon and spread the three scoops evenly around the top of the cup.

How to Make Mochacchino Dalgona Coffee

Ingredients:

1/3 cup of instant coffee

1/3 cup of sugar

1/3 cup of water

1 Tbsp of cocoa powder

How to Make:

Follow the steps in the “How to Make the Classic Dalgona Coffee” section above to make the Dalgona. Once you have the Dalgona, add three scoops into a small bowl. Add all of the cocoa powder to the Dalgona mixture, and then mix it together well. You now have Mochacchino Dalgona.

Then, get a mug of hot milk, and add three scoops of your Mochacchino Dalgona mix on top of the milk.

How to Make Iced Cappucino Dalgona Coffee

Ingredients:

1/3 cup of instant coffee

1/3 cup of sugar

1/3 cup of water

1 Tbsp of cocoa powder (if you prefer Mochacchino Dalgona)

Ice cubes

How to Make:

Add a handful of ice cubes to a mug, and then pour cold milk into the cup. Then, add three scoops of Dalgona Coffee. You can choose between either the Classic Dalgona version or the Mochacchino Dalgona version shown above.

Individuals Share Their Own Recommendations for the Dalgona Coffee

In the comment section of the Facebook page’s video, some people shared their recommendations for the Dalgona Coffee. One person said, “Best is to use chill milk than hot milk… You’ll taste best cold coffee ever in your life…I tried yesterday… Yummy.”

Another individual said, “I made a big mess in the kitchen doing this using a whisk, never again. So I used a blender to mix instead now, doest look as good but tastes the same.”

One person asked, “Can you make or with sweetener powder I can’t have sugar?” Someone answered, “yes,” and another said that they use Truvia or a monk fruit blend.

Someone suggested, “If [you] add hot water, it’ll be [a] little bit easier, when you mix coffee powder with sugar, then the sugar dissolves easily.”

