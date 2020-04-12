Collecting Easter Eggs on Snapchat: Holiday Hunt Returns Amid Coronavirus

Snapchat is hosting a virtual Easter egg hunt this weekend for all users that are stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the holiday weekend, Snapchat users can look for digital eggs in the app’s “Snap Map” location tracking feature.

How does it work? The concept of the Easter egg hunt is quite simple. Users have to look through the Snapchat Snap Map to find eggs. When you find it, you have to tap on it to add it to your basket. Users can compete against their friends virtually to see who can collect the most eggs, and get on to the top of the leaderboard.

It’s similar to the popular Pokemon Go type of games, and it’s not the first year that Snapchat has held a virtual Easter egg hunt. However, in previous years, users had to physically look through their local area for eggs, whereas this year the game has been modified so users can play from home.

The Game Is Easily Accessed Through the Snap Map If Users Have Location Enabled

If you haven’t launched Snap Map yet, open up your Snapchat app and swipe down on the camera screen to access your map. You must have your location enabled to do so. The game will be available until midnight on Sunday night so there’s only a limited time to collect as many eggs as possible.

Users have revealed that there are some locations with a lot of Easter eggs if you want your tally to go up quickly. France, Luxemburg and Armenia are all locations that are known to have tons of Easter eggs. You can also take a look around famous landmarks if you want.

READ NEXT: ‘Nobody Wants Dasani Water’: Coronavirus Meme Spreads