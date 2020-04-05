COVID-19: Face Masks Now Required in Hoboken, New Jersey

On April 4, the mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey announced that face masks are now required in essential businesses throughout the city. This comes a day after the CDC recommended that face coverings be worn in public in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Hoboken, New Jersey’s Twitter account shared a photo of the directive from the Office of Emergency Management:

Along with the new directive on face coverings, the City of Hoboken shared that there are 17 new COVID-19 cases in the city for a total of 184. The state of New Jersey has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with the state at 34,124 positive cases overall and 846 deaths, as of 1:00 p.m. ET on April 4.

About the state’s death toll, the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, said “Let me put this in a proper, yet very sobering, context. We have now lost nearly 100 more of our fellow New Jerseyeans to COVID-19 than we did in the Sept. 11 attacks. Please let that sink in for a moment. This pandemic is writing one of the greatest tragedies in our state’s history.”

The New Rule Requires All Employees & Customers of Essential Stores to Cover Their Mouth & Nose

The directive states that the Emergency Management Coordinator for the city ordered that “all essential workers wear a mask or other cloth type facial guard covering their mouth and nose and wear gloves while performing their job functions.”

The directive continues, “all people entering an essential retail store must wear a mask or other cloth type facial guard covering their mouth and nose while they are in the retail store.” It added that these should be non-surgical masks or cloth facial coverings as opposed to surgical masks, as these should be saved for healthcare workers.

The buildings where face coverings are required include all grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and other food establishments.

Mayor Bhalla said in a follow-up message that “wearing a face cover does not negate the need for social distancing. Even when wearing a face cover, social distancing should be observed everywhere at all times, as recommended by the CDC, especially given that those who are asymptomatic could very well be carrying the virus.”

Although Most Places Only Recommend Face Coverings, Other Cities Have Also Taken the Step of Making Them a Requirement

The majority of Americans have been told that face coverings in public are only voluntary, but recommended. A few places are starting to make face coverings and face masks a requirement, however, including Hoboken.

The city of Miami Beach, Florida announced that as of Monday evening, face masks would be required in essential businesses in an order similar to the one adopted by Hoboken. The city of Laredo, Texas took things a step further and clarified that people who do not follow the face covering requirement face fines of up to $1,000.

