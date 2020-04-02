Furloughed vs. Laid Off: What Is the Difference?

With the reality of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic halting many non-essential businesses across the United States, Americans are concerned about their employmenet status. Many are wondering what the difference is between being furloughed by their employer and being laid off.

As defined by Merriam-Webster, furlough is “a temporary leave from work that is not paid and is often for a set period of time.” When someone is furloughed by their employer, they stop working for the business and they typically return to their job after circumstances change for the firm — for example, economic pressures subside or social distancing recommendations relax.

Workers that are furloughed no longer make a salary, but they may keep benefits like health insurance, depending on the company.

On March 30, it was reported that Macy’s was closing its store around the United States until further notice, and because of that, it was furloughing a majority of its 130,000 employees. The company announced that it will continue to offer health benefits to the workers enrolled.

The Gap Inc. also announced that it was furloughing thousands of employees. It said in a press release on March 30, “As part of this decision, the company will furlough the majority of its store teams in the United States and Canada, pausing pay but continuing to offer applicable benefits until stores are able to reopen.”

The common use of the term “layoff” has changed over the years. Merriam-Webster defines layoff as, “to cease to employ (a worker), often temporarily.” But, Dictionary.com adds that “historically, the term layoff did indeed mean temporary dismissals, like furloughs. But today, we generally use the word layoff when a person is permanently let go from a job.”

Typically if an individual is laid off by an employer, they are permanently terminated from their position. They would not receive a salary or benefits — they are off the payroll. If they were to work in that position again, they would have to be rehired.

How Do Employers Choose Furloughing or Laying Off?

Hiring and firing is a large expense for businesses. Companies may have to put out thousands of dollars in labor and resources to hire and train new employees, and if someone is laid off, the firm may have to pay out a severance.

Furloughing is more cost efficient for companies as it allows the worker to resume their position without having to be rehired.

With the uncertainty around the coronavirus, it is not clear when businesses like Macy’s can reopen. It is strategic for large companies like this to furlough employees so that they can reopen right away, and not have to spend resources on rehiring and training.

In terms of how long a worker can be furloughed, it is up to each individual business.

