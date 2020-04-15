Gary Drapcho Cause of Death: How Did the Sports Anchor Die?

Tributes are flowing in for Gary Drapcho, the long-time Erie Sports Now anchor in Pennsylvania, who has died at the age of 63.

Because he died in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people may wonder about his cause of death. However, he died from long-standing cardiac issues, according to Erie News Now. Drapcho “had suffered from cardiac problems over the past few years and had a reoccurrence recently,” the station reported. He was survived by his three daughters Katharine, Kara and Kymberly.

Drapcho was a fixture in Erie media for more than 36 years. During his years as a sportscaster, he covered “Super Bowls, the World Series, the Stanley Cup and numerous high school championships,” the station reported, remembering him as “our friend, a person of faith and our eye into the world of sports.”

His last tweet was on April 1, 2020.

Erie Sports Now Coach Mike Sisti @HurstWHockey @HurstAthletics on recent NCAA Senior Eligibility ruling and communicating with his players during Coronavirus shutdown:https://t.co/yij3pgnXTP pic.twitter.com/BQkrbKfe6u — Gary Drapcho (@ENNGaryDrapcho) April 1, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

Tributes Flowed in for Gary Drapcho

Erie Sports Now With their offices closed @erie_seawolves Assistant GM @Greg_Gania explains how to get your questions about tickes and other issues answered:https://t.co/ki6c2RCO4S pic.twitter.com/smsCwpP49P — Gary Drapcho (@ENNGaryDrapcho) March 19, 2020

The tributes flowed in for Drapcho. “This one saddens me! Gary has followed and supported me since my middle school days. I am truly devastated that a person so great would be taken so soon! We just had a convo about my coaching career and camp a few weeks ago! My prayers are with the news family and his family!” wrote Jovon Johnson.

Erie Sports Commission also offered a tribute, writing, “There was no better friend to the ESC than Gary Drapcho.

Even after decades covering sports at the highest levels, he was always excited when we brought him something new or unique. He was part of our team and we could never forget him. Thank you, Gary. We will miss you deeply.”

Other journalists also offered tributes. “I only had the pleasure of meeting Gary once. But even after a short interaction, I could tell he was a special guy that had the ability to put a smile on anyone’s face. My heart goes out to his family and to my co-workers in Erie. Rest easy, Gary Drapcho,” wrote Cody Carlson of Lilly Broadcasting.

The Erie SeaWolves remembered Drapcho as well, writing, “It’s a very sad day as our friend, long-time Erie sports broadcaster Gary Drapcho, has passed away. Gary was a tremendous supporter of all local sports and we’ll miss him at UPMC Park. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Drapcho family and all of Gary’s friends & colleagues.”

It’s a very sad day as our friend, long-time Erie sports broadcaster Gary Drapcho, has passed away. Gary was a tremendous supporter of all local sports and we’ll miss him at UPMC Park. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Drapcho family and all of Gary’s friends & colleagues. pic.twitter.com/SfuoNHmY5K — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) April 15, 2020

Edinboro Athletics joined in the tributes, writing, “The Edinboro athletic department sends out its condolences to the family of Gary Drapcho on the news of his death. Gary was a true professional and the last of the “old guard” of outstanding sports media. Thanks for all you did Gary! You will be missed.”

Mercyhurst Prep Football wrote, “The Mercyhurst Prep Football family would like to send out our thoughts and prayers to the family of Gary Drapcho. Gary was a great advocate for all sport, but his coverage of High School sports and in particular high school football was second to none. He will be missed.”

