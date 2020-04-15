Gerard Tuzara: Worker at California Amazon Warehouse Dies of Coronavirus

Gerard Tuzara, an operations manager at an Amazon warehouse in Hawthorne, California, is the first-known employee of the retail company to die from the coronavirus. Tuzara passed away on March 31 at the age of 35, according to his obituary. Family members identified Tuzara on social media.

He began experiencing symptoms nearly three weeks after his final day at the southern California warehouse, according to Amazon. Tuzara went on vacation beginning on March 7 and did not go back to the warehouse after returning home.

Amazon spokesperson Kristen Kish shared a brief statement about Tuzara’s passing with Heavy:

We are saddened by the passing of a member of our management team in Hawthorne, California. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues.

According to Forbes, Tuzara’s colleagues were informed of his death on March 31. Amazon publicly acknowledged his death on April 14.

Here’s what you need to know.

Tuzara Began Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms After Returning From Vacation Outside of the United States

It was not clear where Tuzara contracted the coronavirus. Tuzara celebrated his last day at the DLA8 facility in Hawthorne, California, on March 6, and was not exhibiting any symptoms at the time.

He posted photos alongside his colleagues on his Facebook page, praising the workers as the “best team” he could ask for. Tuzara shared that he was being transferred to South Gate to open a facility there and that he would move again to Valencia, California, in August.

Tuzara went on vacation following his final day in Hawthorne. According to Amazon, Tuzara had a vacation planned for March 7-20 and had planned to travel out of the country. Business Insider reported Tuzara vacationed in Mexico.

Tuzara did not visit the DLA8 warehouse after getting back from vacation, the company said. He began to experience flu-like symptoms on March 26 and was hospitalized. Less than a week later, Tuzara succumbed to the virus on March 31, 2020.

Heavy asked Kish via email whether there have been any other confirmed cases of coronavirus among workers at the DLA8 warehouse. We also asked whether employees were tested following Tuzara’s diagnosis out of an abundance of caution. She responded that Amazon is taking precautions based on World Health Organization guidelines and that the company is “taking proactive measures to protect employees and associates who have been in contact with anyone who has been diagnosed or becomes ill.”

Tuzara Served In the Air Force & Earned an MBA From California State University

Tuzara previously served in the United States Air Force. His uncle, Junior Teves Tuzara, has been posting about Tuzara’s death on Facebook and wrote on April 1, “To all his patriotic buddies and heroes who serve alongside him at Lackland AFB, Altus Air Force Base and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, GEAN maybe gone but not forgotten. The battlefield does not end here, there will be severe reckoning when all this global nightmare is over. May Almighty God guide and protect our military and healthcare frontliners who serve to defeat this terrible Chinese coronavirus pandemic.”

Tuzara’s father, Edgardo Tuzara, shared a heartwarming message on social media after his son passed away. “My loving son, Gerard Andrew Pelonio Tuzara, I know I cannot bring you back although I wish it every day but a piece of me went with you that day you went away. It’s so hard for me to accept that I will no longer see you, talk to you and hug you dearly. I wish you stayed with us but Heaven needed you. I am very sure you are in good hands right now. You were a very special person that God gave me, with kindness in your heart, respectful, and the love we had together grows stronger even now that we’re apart.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tuzara was a logistics manager at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma from 2003 until 2007. During that time, he also began working toward his undergraduate degree. Tuzara earned a bachelor’s degree in information technology from the online American InterContinental University in 2009.

In 2015, Tuzara decided to add a master’s degree to his resume. He enrolled at California State University’s San Bernardino branch and earned his MBA in 2017. Tuzara included on his LinkedIn profile that he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Tuzara also tied the knot that year. He noted on his Facebook page that he got married on March 12, 2017.

Amazon Has Faced Criticism Over Warehouse Conditions As COVID-19 Cases Have Spread to At Least 74 Facilities

Tuzara began experiencing coronavirus symptoms after going on a vacation, and Amazon says he fell ill nearly three weeks after his final day at the warehouse in Hawthorne, California. But the news of his death comes amid widespread criticisms of the retail giant’s handling of the pandemic.

Workers in at least 74 Amazon warehouses and facilities have become infected with the coronavirus as of April 14, the Washington Post reported. At least six of those facilities are located in Southern California. The Los Angeles Times reported on April 2 that COVID-19 cases had been confirmed at locations including a fulfillment center in San Bernardino, warehouses in Rialto and Glassell Park, and the delivery center DLA8 in Hawthorne where Tuzara worked.

At least four Amazon employees have been recently fired after calling for more rigorous safety and cleaning measures at warehouses and other facilities, including Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa. Both Cunningham and Costa have been outspoken on social media about what they view as Amazon’s inadequate response to the virus. Costa wrote on March 27 that Amazon workers struggled “to get consistent, sufficient protections and procedures from our employer” and she offered to match up to $500 in donations to support Amazon workers.

Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener told the Washington Post Costa and Cunningham were let go for violating internal policies. “We support every employee’s right to criticize their employer’s working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against any and all internal policies.”

Amazon has been updating its blog on a daily basis amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company says it has implemented “enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures to piloting new efforts like using disinfectant fog in our New York fulfillment center” to keep workers safe. Amazon says it has provided personal protective gear for workers and implemented “temperature checks across our operations worldwide.” The company says it is checking the temperatures of more than 100,000 employees per day. Amazon says it has also created a $25 million relief fund to benefit employees facing financial hardship, doubled overtime pay, and is offering extra paid time off for workers diagnosed with the coronavirus.

