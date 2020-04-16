How to Get the Guess the Gibberish Instagram Filter

The Guess the Gibberish Instagram filter is the latest social media game to help deal with the boredom of quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. The game works similarly to other Instagram games such as, “Which Disney character are you?” Although this one is significantly more difficult.

A sentence or a phrase will appear above your head and you have to figure out what the sound-alike answer is. The answer can be anything from a commonly used phrase, movie titles, an item or a celebrity name.

Guess The Gibberish Filter CompilationGuess the gibberish filter videos, which can be tiktok or instagram. 2020-04-16T06:09:07.000Z

The first conundrum I was presented with was, “are he amuck ran day.” The answer was “Ariana Grande.” I didn’t get it correct. There is no specific theme to the game so the answers can be pretty out there. The second one I got was, “Fenced a hug hound.” The answer was, “finsta account.” I didn’t get that one either.

Here is the easiest way we found to access the game:

Make sure you have the latest version of the Instagram app

Tap ‘My Story’ on your Instagram home page

Scroll all the way to the right until you hit ‘Browse Effects’

that “guess the gibberish” filter on Instagram has occupied my whole evening 😭😭😂 — chloé (@chloefreyaa) April 15, 2020

Tap ‘Browse Effects’ Hit the search icon on the top right-hand corner and type in, ‘Guess the Gibberish’ by GU_Christopher

An alternative way to access the game is to head straight to the source. The source is the creator, GU_Christopher. There is a direct link on his Instagram page to the game. He has been posting some of his favorite reactions to the game on his Instagram story.

From there, you have the option to either try the game or to add it to your camera roll. The game is not available on TikTok at the time of writing. TikTok users have been posting recycled videos from their Instagram stories on to TikTok.

