‘How Long Until 2020 Ends?’ – Siri Gives a Scary & Confusing Answer

“How Long Until 2020 Ends?” is the Siri question that has struck fear into Apple users. The scary answer is related to Apple iPhone’s use of military time or the 24-hour clock.

The Panic Is Down to a Simple Misunderstanding

As you will see in the above video, a person asks when will 2020 end. For Siri, the person is asking when will the time be 8:21 p.m. In the video, Siri says that will be in 23 hours. The program does not mean that the year 2020 will be over shortly in some kind of apocalyptic way:

There’s a Simple Way to Figure Out Military Time

If you are not familiar with the 24-hour clock or military time, an easy to way to decipher the time is to subtract 12 from the hour number if it is over 12. For example, 20:20, minus 12 from the first 20, equals 8. Therefore you get the time, 8:20 p.m.

Military time is used in order to prevent confusion between A.M. and P.M. in life-or-death situations.

Turning Off Military Time on Your iPhone Is Very Easy

A 2015 thread on Apple’s website gives users a walkthrough on switching Siri’s preference from military time. The easiest way to turn off the function is to go to Settings, then tap on General, then select Date & Time, then turn off the 24-hour time function. According to Business Insider, in order to turn off the military time option on your Apple Watch you must use the Watch App on your phone.

Prior to Steve Jobs’s death in 2011, Siri had been one of his final passion projects. Although, the origins of Siri go back to the 1980s during a period of time when Jobs was not with the company, according to The Cult of Mac.

