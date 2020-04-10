Jedediah Bila: ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Has Coronavirus

Jedediah Bila, a co-host on the weekday morning news show Fox & Friends, revealed on Thurday, April 9, that she has the COVID-19 coronavirus. She confirmed her positive test in a social media post, and that she is “very much on the mend.” She also said her husband contracted the virus as well, but their son Hartley did not.

Bila joined as a co-host on Fox & Friends in April 2019, and before that, Bila was known for her time on The View. She is also a columnist, and has had her work featured on the likes of FoxNews.com, The Daily Caller and Human Events.

Here is Bila’s Instagram post — her comments about COVID-19 are in the caption:

Bila & Her Husband Are Currently Recovering From COVID-19 at Home

She started off her Instagram post pointing out that her followers may have noticed she has been a bit absent as of late, and she has a good reason for it.

She said, “I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry.”

Bila also revealed that her husband tested positive for the novel coronavirus as well, but her son Hartley did not. She said, “My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.)”

She said, “This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all.”

A Few Days Before Revealing That She Has COVID-19, She Sent Her Love to Italy

One of the hardest hit places in the world by COVID-19 is Italy. According to John Hopkins University & Medicine, as of 12:19 a.m. ET on April 10, Italy has the third most recorded COVID-19 cases out of any country. Spain has the second most confirmed cases and the United States has the most.

Italy has 143,626 confirmed cases, with 28,470 people recovered from COVID-19 and 18,279 that have died from the virus. The country has been subjected to strict lockdown measures — they went into a nationwide lockdown on March 9.

In the above Instagram post that Bila shared on April 6, she spoke of her love for Italy.

She woke up the morning of her post thinking of the country. Her husband Jeremy took the photos shared in the post when they were in Italy. The two went to the country for their honeymoon less than two years ago, “long before the coronavirus nightmare hit.”

She said, “Of course we are going through so much pain in Manhattan right now, but I also can’t get Italy’s pain off my mind. I love that country so much. The people are so full of warmth, the food so fresh and delicious, the scenery so beautiful. That country nurtures my soul in so many ways. Italy, you are in my heart every day.”

READ NEXT: Coronavirus: How to Boost Your Immune System?