John Krasinski’s Virtual Prom: What Time Is It?

John Krasinski is hosting a virtual prom for all the students who have to miss theirs because of coronavirus. The fun will kick-off at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Click here to watch it.

Krasinski is launching the prom on his new hit web series, “Some Good News.”

The A Quiet Place creator has been dropping teasers for the big night all week on his Instagram.

In a recent post, he uploaded a throwback photo from high school, and wrote, “First of all… you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it!”

The actor has shared that he will be the DJ at the prom.

Krasinski Is the Host of ‘Some Good News’

Hosting a high school dance is just one of many efforts Krasinski has made to keep hopes high amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, he reunited the cast of “Hamilton” in order to surprise one of the Broadway show’s superfans.

In the episode before that, he had an “Office” reunion with his former onscreen boss, Steve Carell.

On April 14, Krasinski surprised the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center COVID-19 with a trip to Fenway Park.

During the episode, he shared, “I cannot articulate how unbelievably honored I am to be seeing you guys, to be here with you guys, inside your hospital, inside where all this is going on, and to see you guys actually cheerful and joyful, it is a near impossibility and it brings tears to my eyes.” He then invited David Ortiz onto the call, and shared, “I know we’re all missing baseball season, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t bring baseball to you.”

Ortiz then surprised the healthcare workers with another big surprise. “… so the Red Sox are going to donate four tickets for life.”

Krasinski joked, “I thought I was a big deal, but I’ve been waiting on the waitlist for 16 years and still heard nothing,” Krasinski joked. “I might be able to get Big Papi, but I don’t get the Big Papi treatment.”

9 out of 10 Students Worldwide Are out of School

According to NPR, students are out of school in 195 countries. A majority of those students are graduating seniors, who will miss out on events like graduation, prom, grad night, and a number of other end-of-year celebrations.

Speaking to Vox, Alexis Bamford, a high school senior in Pennsylvania, shared, “Graduation, for our school and my family, is a huge deal. It’s such a universal milestone, and everyone I know has graduated and walked the stage…. There have been jokes about us having a Skype graduation among my friends and I, but it’s unfortunate. My family and I postponed my grad party indefinitely, and I even had my graduation dress picked out since last June.”

Another student from Orange County shared, “My friends and I are worried about missing prom, senior awards night, and all those big senior tradition moments that we’ve been looking forward to all these years… It felt like everything we’d been working for, things you look forward to even as a freshman, was all gone in an instant.”

