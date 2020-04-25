A 24-year-old automotive mechanic named Kirsten Vaughn was fired from her job at a Honda dealership for making porn, BuzzFeed News reported. According to the outlet’s interview with Vaughn, she was terminated from her job at Don Ayres Honda dealership in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after colleagues found out she had an OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based website that allows individuals to create content, usually sexual content, for their subscribers. Vaughn told the outlet that she believes her colleagues found her OnlyFans account after she mentioned it in an Instagram story. She added that they started watching her OnlyFans videos at work, at which point she said she experienced sexual harassment from her colleagues. According to Vaughn, management blamed her for the situation, citing her OnlyFans account as the reason she was being harassed.

She said to Buzzfeed News, “If the guys just would’ve watched their porn at home, none of this would’ve happened. But instead of looking at it like, ‘Hey, the guys are kind of creepy,’ it’s, ‘Oh well, you’re the girl that brought this to their attention, and you’re responsible.’”

Vaughn Was Fired in Mid-February, But Her Story Went Viral After BuzzFeed’s Report

The mechanic was subsequently fired from the Honda dealership in mid-February, the outlet reported. Her firing went viral on April 20 when she tweeted a video of her working on a car and a caption reading: “Really a shame they had to fire me for having my only fans page, cuz I got down at my dealership. Here’s me doing a complete a/c system replacement due to ‘black death.'”

Really a shame they had to fire me for having my only fans page, cuz I got down at my dealership.

Here's me doing a complete a/c system replacement due to "black death" pic.twitter.com/zLBlbI5KHZ — Ms Red 🎂 (@vermilionvixxxn) April 20, 2020

On April 21, Vaughn posted to Twitter:

B/c yall have asked, yes my dealership fired me, even though I was a very capable mechanic, for my OF page b/c they deemed be a 'distraction' & affected productivity,

They claimed I threatened their image, would you be offended to let a sex worker re-ring your engine? pic.twitter.com/sIjUZksHyw — Ms Red 🎂 (@vermilionvixxxn) April 21, 2020

She said, “B/c yall have asked, yes my dealership fired me, even though I was a very capable mechanic, for my [OnlyFans] page b/c they deemed be a ‘distraction’ & affected productivity. They claimed I threatened their image, would you be offended to let a sex worker re-ring your engine?”

The same day, she tweeted, “Since being fired for sexwork, I’d say the best revenge is success and happiness, I will be doing [OnlyFans] full time, and working on getting the rest of my ASE certifications! As well as working on my MIG welding skills, onward and upward, I will be stronger from this experience.”

The Honda Dealership Denies Firing Vaughn Over Her OnlyFans Account

Jason Johnston, Don Ayres Honda’s human resource manager, told BuzzFeed News that they did not fire her for making porn. Johnston said that Vaughn “violated company policy,” but the human resources manager did not comment on what she did.

Vaughn supplied BuzzFeed News with audio that she had taken during a couple of meetings she had with Johnston and the dealership’s general manager, John Watkins. According to the outlet, Johnston said to Vaughn, “If there were coworkers over there who had access to your page, that might encourage them to approach you with unwanted sexual conduct or comments.”

Watkins said, “If I walked out into the shop and spread a rumor, how other people react to it, that’s their responsibility, but I’m still the one who yelled fire.” According to BuzzFeed News’ report on the audio, the statement by Watkins appeared to insinuate that Vaughn is responsible for her colleagues’ actions toward her.

