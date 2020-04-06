Lorraine Maradiaga: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Police in Texas are looking for Lorraine Maradiaga, an 18-year-old who claimed on social media that she was purposefully spreading COVID-19. She posted videos at Walmart saying that if she was going down with coronavirus, others were going down too. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Carrollton Police Are Charging Maradiaga with Making a Terroristic Threat

Police in Carrollton, Texas, are charging Lorraine Maradiaga with making a terroristic threat. The 18-year-old posted videos on social media claiming to have COVID-19 and said she was spreading it willfully. Although police can’t confirm that she’s positive, they are taking her videos seriously.

The Carrollton Police Department wrote: “We have identified the woman seen on social media claiming to be COVID-19 positive and willfully spreading it as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga of Carrollton. We are charging her with Terroristic Threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07… We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health. We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously.”

2. She Claimed on Snapchat that She Was Spreading COVID-19 at Walmart

Police say that Maradiaga went on Snapchat and claimed to be spreading COVID-19 at a local Walmart, NBC 5 reported. She reportedly said, “I’m here at Walmart about to infest every (expletive), b/c if I’m going down, all you (expletive) are going down.”

The screenshot shared by the Carrollton Police with a caption “Not in the Mood” was the one where she claimed she was at Walmart, WTHR reported.

In another video, she asked people to make her famous and said that she didn’t “give a f***” about how others reacted.

3. Here Are the Videos She Posted, Shared by People Who Saved Them

The videos were posted on Saturday, but many people saved the videos and you can still see them online on social media sites. Some people on social media said she later posted another video on Snapchat saying she was negative.

The videos from Maradiaga below were posted on Facebook by Yuliana Redican. The videos were saved from Snapchat. Note: Maradiaga uses profanity in some of the videos below.

Here’s a second video:

The original Snapchat account that shared the videos might have been taken down. Her user name on the Snapchat videos was “Lorraine Boutit.” There’s currently no account listed with that name, WFAA reported, and an account isn’t listed with a phone number that the woman mentioned in the videos.

4. She Recorded a Video that Showed Her Getting Tested for COVID-19

A series of Snapchat videos included one that showed Maradiaga at a drive-through testing location and a nurse telling someone about how long it would take to get results, NBC 5 reported. She also showed herself coughing in her car and shopping at Walmart. “I’ll meet up and I will shorten your life,” she said on the video while coughing.

5. Police Said Maradiaga Wasn’t at Her Home

Police said that they went to her home, but Maradiaga wasn’t there, NBC 5 reported. They said her family is cooperating.

Police added that they can’t confirm she’s actually a threat or has COVID-19. On Twitter, the Carrollton police wrote: “We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health. We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously.”

