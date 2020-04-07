Shoreline Mafia Members Claim Rapper Mac P Dawg Dead

Young rapper Mac P Dawg is claimed to be dead after allegedly being shot in Los Angeles late Monday night. The circumstances around his alleged death remain unclear, but industry professionals and members of his group, Shoreline Mafia, have taken to social media to pay tribute to the rapper. This story is still developing

Adam Grandmaison, better known as Adam22, is a record executive and podcaster known for interviewing up-and-coming musicians.

Shoreline Mafia associate @MACPDAWG was gunned down in LA tonight. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/mobXn4SidE — adam22 (@adam22) April 7, 2020

Shoreline Mafia associate @MACPDAWG was gunned down in LA tonight. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/mobXn4SidE — adam22 (@adam22) April 7, 2020

Fenix Flexin, a member of Shoreline Mafia who apparently decided to leave the group earlier on Monday, took to Instagram and posted a tribute to his friend:

His caption reads: “speechless bro love u always, macpforever.”

Fenix Flexin also posted to his Instagram story after Mac P Dawg’s alleged death:

He also tweeted:

Shit was supposed to turn out hella different no cap smh , shit ain’t been the same Nd never will #PDAWG4L #OTXPRESIDENT — FENIX (@fenix_flexin) April 7, 2020

Another Shorline Mafia group member, Ohgeesy, posted about Mac P Dawg as well:

Ohgeesy, posted about Mac P Dawg as well:

Master Kato, another member of the group, posted a picture of Mac P Dawg after the alleged incident:

The circumstances around Mac P Dawg’s apparent death have not been made clear, and his death has not been confirmed by officials. This story is still developing.

Mac P Dawg Is Known For Multiple Songs, Including “Let Me Know” & “On the Go”

Mac P Dawg is known for “Let Me Know” feat Ohgeesy, which has been streamed on Spotify over 800,000 times. The rapper is also know for “On the Go,” “Salt Shaker” and “Savages.” Here is a music video of “Salt Shaker” that features Mac P Dawg and Doley Barnays.

Mac P Dawg – Salt Shaker Ft. Doley Barnays (Official Video)Follow Mac P Dawg : https://www.instagram.com/macpdawg/?hl=en Follow Doley Barnays : https://www.instagram.com/doley_bernays/?hl=en 2020-04-04T03:55:39.000Z

Fans Reacted to Mac P Dawg’s Death on Social Media

Early Tuesday morning, the news of Mac P Dawg’s apparent death started trending on Twitter, and the rapper’s fans poured their love out in droves.

RIP Mac P Dawg of Shoreline Mafia. What a cursed and doomed era of L.A. rap. Drakeo, Greedo, and Frosty all getting locked up amidst epic runs. Nipsey gets killed. Mac gets killed. Shoreline splitting up after their debut album. A golden age became what could've been…. https://t.co/hYXnA6pZZS — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 7, 2020

RIP Mac P Dawg of Shoreline Mafia. What a cursed and doomed era of L.A. rap. Drakeo, Greedo, and Frosty all getting locked up amidst epic runs. Nipsey gets killed. Mac gets killed. Shoreline splitting up after their debut album. A golden age became what could've been…. https://t.co/hYXnA6pZZS — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 7, 2020

Shoreline mafia associate @MACPDAWG gun downed in Los Angeles same night @fenix_flexin announces leaving the group. Sad day for @SHORELINEMAFIA fans. pic.twitter.com/aSsevh3iET — Like Yesterday (@Likeyesterdayco) April 7, 2020

Shoreline mafia associate @MACPDAWG gun downed in Los Angeles same night @fenix_flexin announces leaving the group. Sad day for @SHORELINEMAFIA fans. pic.twitter.com/aSsevh3iET — Like Yesterday (@Likeyesterdayco) April 7, 2020

