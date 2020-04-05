WATCH: Massachusetts Shoppers Tackle Man Who Coughed on Produce

A man was tackled and held to the ground after allegedly coughing and spitting on produce at a grocery store in Massachusetts. On Saturday, a video was captured of three men on top of the man inside a Stop & Shop in Kingston.

The video was taken by Kyle Mann, an 8-year-old Pembroke resident. As reported by Boston 25 News, Mann said, “It’s terrifying and no one should ever do that, even if it is a joke.”

The 18-year-old continued, “Especially with the CDC now recommending everyone wear face masks, someone doing this makes people more uncomfortable for people to leave their house to get necessary items. And it’s honestly disgraceful.”

As per the Boston 25 News report, Mann said that he believed the situation was horrible, especially because of the possibility of there being a food shortage and the grocery store having to throw out all of the products that were potentially infected.

Fox News reported that a witness told police that they spotted.the unnamed 65-year-old man coughing and spitting on produce. The police may consider placing charges against the man, including assault and battery and destruction of property.

Here is the video of the man on the ground of the Stop & Shop:

In the video, viewers can hear the man seemingly grunting on the ground. At one point, one of the individuals holding the man down said, “Don’t try and get up.”

The Kingston Stop & Shop Threw Out all Potentially Affected Product & sanitized the Applicable Areas

Boston 25 News spoke was a spokesperson for the Stop & Shop. They said:

The customer’s actions were not in accordance with CDC guidelines, which we have been consistently encouraging all shoppers and associates to follow to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We have discarded potentially affected product and conducted a deep cleaning and sanitizing of all impacted areas. The Board of Health has inspected the store and affirmed the store is safe for shoppers.

A Connecticut Doctor Was Issued a Misdemeanor for Allegedly Coughing on Co-Workers

Dr. Cory Edgar, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery working at UConn Health in Farmington, Connecticut, was arrested and issued a misdemeanor on Friday, March 27. Co-workers allege that Edgar was intentionally coughing on them and not respecting social distancing guidelines.

After the incident, Eyewitness News 3 reported that a spokesperson for UConn Health confirmed Dr. Edgar was not positive for COVID-19 — he is also considered to be in “excellent physical health.” UConn Health does not believe that those who were allegedly coughed on are at risk of contracting COVID-19 from Dr. Edgar. Dr. Edgar’s motive for allegedly coughing on his coworkers is unclear.

He was issued a misdemeanor for breach of peace.

