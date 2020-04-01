OJ Simpson Hints Carole Baskins’ Husband Was Fed to Tigers [WATCH]

Netflix’s Tiger King documentary series is all the rage right now, and just about everyone who is anyone is offering theories about different aspects of the series. Former NFL football player O.J. Simpson, who was tried for the murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, back in 1995, revealed on Twitter his own idea about what happened to Carole Baskins’ husband, Don Lewis.

“One thing I will say. There’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now,” Simpson said. “I’m just saying.”

Simpson said the characters depicted in the documentary and the culture which produced them astounded him as a viewer.

“Listen, I’ve had so many people on my case asking me to watch some show called Tiger King,” Simpson said. “Well, yesterday I watched this show, and, oh my god, is America in this bad of shape? I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn’t believe what I was looking at.”

Moreover, Simpson said he doesn’t understand the so-called “Big Cat” culture shown throughout the series.

“White people! What’s with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone,” Simpson said.

Still, Simpson did seem to have enjoyed watching the documentary. After all, he basically admitted to having watched at least six of the seven episodes in just one day.

“The show is crazy,” Simpson said. “But it’s so crazy that you kinda keep watching.”

You can watch the whole video of Simpson talking about his Tiger King theory below.

