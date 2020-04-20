Oil Prices Sink Into Negative Double Digits: What Does It Mean?

For the first time on record, oil prices fell into negative digits on Monday, dropping below -$40 in a historic crash. This crash comes behind a steady decrease in demand for energy sources following the spread of the coronavirus and subsequent stay-at-home orders around the world, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Why Is This Happening?

In March and April, demand for oil dropped when restrictions to combat the coronavirus went into effect, thereby creating a surplus of oil. Like much of the market, the West Texas Intermediate, a grade of crude oil that sets the benchmark for the price of crude oil, steadily declined through March and April before falling off a cliff on Monday. On Friday, the West Texas intermediate, known as the WTI, closed at $18.27.

NPR reports that this sudden drop is due to the May trading contract, which expires on Tuesday. Their conclusion is evidenced by the price of other types of crude oil – specifically, those exempt from this deadline – which are not dropping at such stark rates. Fortunately, the market is expected to rebound on Tuesday, when bidding begins under the June trading contract, according to the Hill. The June contract for WTI has not slipped into negative numbers, but rather stands at $22.68, according to CNBC.

What Exactly Is Happening?

When the price of crude oil slips into negative digits, it means that oil companies are willing to pay buyers to take their oil. These historic numbers indicate a tremendous oversupply of oil with limited storage options amid plummeting demand. According to the Hill, the Department of Energy is preparing to rent space in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to oil companies who need additional space to store their oil.