Patriots Sign Ex-Jaguars and Former USC Star WR: Report

Before the NFL Draft began on Thursday, the New England Patriots added to its WR group.

Per ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots signed former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year contract.

Patriots are signing former Jaguars’ WR Marqise Lee to a one-year contract, per source. Trade a TE, land a WR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2020

Marqise Lee Age, Stats and Experience

Lee is heading into his sixth season in the NFL. He spent the previous five years with the Jaguars after the team selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In the previous five seasons, Lee has managed 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns. Quite honestly, he has underachieved since arriving to USC as a celebrated recruit and landing in Jacksonville as a relatively high pick.

Durability has been Lee’s biggest issue. Lee has played in all 16 games just once in his career (2016), and he has missed 21 of a possible 80 regular-season contests.

Lee is still just 28 years old and won’t be 29 until November. Essentially, he still has time to put up some solid numbers. While we don’t know the terms of his deal, it figures to be a low-cost, low-risk deal that incentivizes Lee to have a big year in hopes of turning it into something more lucrative in 2021.

That would likely happen elsewhere unless Lee was willing to sign for a short term bargain to remain with the Patriots, but we’re getting a little bit ahead of ourselves with that concept. First, he has to stay healthy and make an impact with a Patriots team that is in transition. It’s also suddenly a crowded field though only two players on the roster are more accomplished than Lee at WR.

How Many Receivers Do the Patriots Have on the Roster?

With the acquisition of Lee, the Patriots now have nine receivers on their roster.

Julian Edelman

Mohamed Sanu

Marqise Lee

N’Keal Harry

Jakobi Meyers

Damiere Byrd

Gunner Olszewski

Quincy Adeboyejo

Devin Ross

Mind you, there is a chance that at least one of the top two players could be released or traded to clear cap space. As of now, the Patriots still don’t have enough cap space to sign their 12 draft picks.

Signing Lee decreases the room even more and almost guarantees a deal or release is coming very soon. If the Patriots were to cut Sanu, or perhaps to try to trade Edelman, there is a chance Lee and last year’s first-round pick N’Keal Harry could start at wide receiver.

Even if only Sanu is let go, as it stands, Lee has a great chance to be on the field regularly with Harry and Edelman. When you consider where Lee is in his career and what the Patriots’ needs are, this seems like a sensible match for both sides. Hopefully, Lee can produce the kind of season that works out for him and the Patriots.

