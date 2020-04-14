Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Lenders: Banks Accepting Non-Customers

If you still haven’t applied for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) (also referred by some as payroll protection), there’s still time. But you may be encountering some difficulty as many lenders have opted not to accept applications from people who aren’t already business customers. A few banks, however, are accepting applications from people who weren’t already customers.
Here’s a look at what we know so far about banks who likely accept applications from people who aren’t already customers. Please note that situations with banks and lenders can change rapidly. You’ll need to contact the bank or visit their latest updates online to confirm they are still accepting non-customers for PPP applications.
- America First FCU: You must be a business member, but it only takes 15 minutes to do so. Apply here.
- Bank of Montgomery: A Reddit thread mentioned they are accepting non-customers. This bank is located in Louisiana.
- Centerstone: A Reddit thread mentioned they are accepting non-customers, but possibly only for larger companies with a deposit relationship. However, SmartAsset says they are accepting applications from new and existing customers. They are NOT accepting applications from independent contractors or sole proprietors at this time. Learn more here.
- CommerceWest: A Reddit thread mentioned they are accepting non-customers. Apply here.
- Cross River Bank in New Jersey: A reader let Heavy know that their application was accepted even though they are not a client. Find more details and an application here.
- Customers Bank: SmartAsset says they are accepting applications from new and existing customers. Learn more here.
- Dominion Bank: A Reddit thread mentioned that this Dallas bank is accepting non-customers.
- Fountainhead: They are still accepting submissions but may pause them soon. There’s no mention of customers only.
- Huntington: Apply here. Their page doesn’t mention limiting to customers only, but they do say there are limited funds and no guarantees.
- Kabbage: A Reddit thread mentioned they are accepting non-customers. Apply here.
- Lendistry: A Reddit thread mentioned they are accepting non-customers. Apply here.
- Midwest BankCentre – PPP fact sheet and the application are here. Stripe’s site notes that they are accepting applications from new and existing customers.
- Newtek: They may be accepting non-customers, but there’s a one-to-two-week wait time on applications because of a backlog.
- Park State Bank in Minnesota: A reader let Heavy know that their application was accepted even though they are not a client. You can find an application here, along with where to send your application.
- Paypal: If you’re a current PayPal customer, you can apply at this link. You can also download a loan calculator on the website to estimate your average payroll costs, which will help determine the amount of your loan.
- PEB: A Reddit thread mentioned they are accepting non-customers for loans of $250,000 or less.
- QuickBooks: Quickbooks is expected to start accepting applications this week. To know immediately when those are available, you can sign up for notifications here. The process will be faster if you’re a QuickBooks Payroll customer, but you can still apply even if you’re not. You’ll need to have your business documents ready if you’re not a customer.
- Readycap: A Reddit thread mentioned they are accepting non-customers. Learn more here.
- Square: Square is accepting applications soon, but they haven’t started the process yet. Square sellers will be automatically contacted by email or through the Square Dashboard once the program is ready to accept applications. If you’re not a Square seller, you can sign up for updates here and you may still be able to get a PPP loan. You’ll need to sign up for a Square account.
- Stripe: They will be accepting applications soon.
- Sunrise Banks: Customers are being processed first, then local non-customers, then national customers with some affiliation to the Bank, and then national non-customers. Learn more here.
- Synovus: It’s not clear if they allow non-customers or not, but they are accepting applications from self-employed individuals and independent contractors too. Apply here.
- Umpqua Bank: Visit here for all relief options. Current customers can go here and click on the “Paycheck Protection Program Portal” to apply. If you’re a prospective customer, go to the same link and fill out a form showing that you’re interested in PPP.
- Unity Bank of Texas: A Reddit thread mentioned that this Houston bank is accepting non-customers
- US Bank: A Reddit thread mentioned they are accepting non-customers. Updates will be posted here.
The above list is always changing, so you will need to visit the website for more details. For additional banks that have accepted applications in the past, but whose current status isn’t confirmed, see Heavy’s story here.