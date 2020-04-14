Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Lenders: Banks Accepting Non-Customers

If you still haven’t applied for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) (also referred by some as payroll protection), there’s still time. But you may be encountering some difficulty as many lenders have opted not to accept applications from people who aren’t already business customers. A few banks, however, are accepting applications from people who weren’t already customers.

Here’s a look at what we know so far about banks who likely accept applications from people who aren’t already customers. Please note that situations with banks and lenders can change rapidly. You’ll need to contact the bank or visit their latest updates online to confirm they are still accepting non-customers for PPP applications.

The above list is always changing, so you will need to visit the website for more details. For additional banks that have accepted applications in the past, but whose current status isn’t confirmed, see Heavy’s story here.