Priyanka Chopra’s House: Where She and Nick Jonas Call Home

International starlet and activist, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is one of the featured guests on the primetime special, One World: Together at Home, which airs tonight at 8pm E.T. on all major U.S. broadcast networks.

The special, organized by Global Citizen, a movement dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030, will celebrate frontline healthcare workers while raising funds for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. It will feature musical performances and celebrity appearances by dozens of entertainers, including Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and David Beckham.

On March 24, Chopra Jonas hosted an Instagram Live Q&A with specialists from the WHO from her sun-soaked living room to address questions about the coronavirus pandemic. Tonight, the celebrity and Global Citizen Ambassador will make an appearance on One World from her home in Los Angeles. So, where does this celebrity call home?

Here’s what you need to know:

Chopra and Husband Nick Jonas Spent a Record-Breaking $20 Million on Their Estate in Los Angeles

In November 2019, Chopra and her pop star husband, Nick Jonas, spent a mind-boggling, record-breaking $20 million on a mansion in the hilly neighborhood of Encino, California, according to the Wall Street Journal. At around the same time, Sophie Turner and her Jonas Brother husband, Joe Jonas, splashed out $14.1 million on a home just down the street.

The Chopra-Jonas estate is nestled into the hilly Encino neighborhood. Per photos available through Variety’s celebrity real-estate site, Dirt, the home is set on a 3-acre plot of land with a large living space that opens directly onto a patio and out to a modernist swimming pool. The interior features a double-high living room with dripping, glass chandeliers, a delicate, modern staircase, and wide windows with views in every direction. Courtesy of Dirt, this 20,000 square-foot, seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom also includes, “a two-lane bowling alley, a mirror-walled gymnasium, restaurant-quality wet bar, movie theater with an IMAX-worthy screen, and an indoor basketball court.”

Chopra’s social media presence in recent weeks has offered a more personal look at the couple’s home as the pair have issued a short video encouraging fans to “take care of each other” and posted a photo of themselves cuddling up on their patio with their adorable German Shepherd, Gino.

To Get a Glimpse of Chopra’s Home, Look No Further Than Her Pet Pooch, Diana

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Chopra has chronicled the life and times of her pooch, Diana, with a dedicated Instagram page, @diariesofdiana. Viewers are treated to sweet photos of the pet lounging on a faux-fur rug beneath a heavy, wooden coffee table and snuggled up under bohemian, cream-colored pillows in front of a large wall decal of tropical leaves.

With its light, ethereal details and amenities to rival a small town, the Chopra-Jonas home is a heaven-like place to ride out California’s stay-at-home order.