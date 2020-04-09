Louisiana State Rep. Reggie Bagala Dies of Coronavirus at 54

Reggie Bagala, a Republican Louisiana state representative who assumed the office in January, has died from coronavirus complications, his family confirmed. He was 54.

Bagala’s son, Tristan Paul Bagala, announced on Facebook, “Mes chers amis, it is with deep sadness that I have to let y’all know that my father, best podna, and state Rep Reggie Bagala has passed away. He was a profoundly honest and decent man, who loved unceasingly. His family, his culture, his LSU Tigers, his friends, and his home here on Bayou Lafourche.”

“Our t-slice of the world will not be the same without such a pillar of our community and an example of the values we hold dearest,” Tristan continued. “My mom and I would like to thank you all once more for your prayers and support during this time.”

The Louisiana lawmaker, who graduated from LSU as a political science major, lived in Lockport and had been battling a severe case of COVID-19 over the past few weeks. He was first admitted for treatment at Oscher St. Anne Hospital in late March but was discharged by the weekend. On April 1, he was once again back at the hospital following a setback, and on April 3, WBRZ reported that Bagala needed to be put on a ventilator to assist his breathing.

On April 5, Tristan announced that his father was stable enough through the night for his ventilator to go down to only 65 % and that his blood oxygen levels were improving.

Back in October 2019, Bagala had won a three-way race to win the 54th District seat in Lafourche Parish, which also advises over Grand Isle, part of Jefferson Parish. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Lousiana state legislature was adjourned until June 1 in hopes of mitigating the pandemic spread of COVID-19. In addition to Bagala, fellow Lousiana state representative, Ted James, a Democrat from Baton Rouge, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Tributes & Well Wishes For Rep. Bagala’s Family Were Shared On Twitter

Reggie was going to be a great State Rep. for the people of Bayou Lafourche and the 10th ward. He was a good man and he loved his community. My heart is with his loved ones and I lift his name in prayer. May he Rest In Peace. #lalege #RIPReggie — Norby Chabert (@NorbNolty) April 9, 2020

Following the Bagala’s passing, former Louisiana legislature member Marty J. Chabert tweeted, “It is with great sadness to let you know @tpbagala just informed me of his father’s passing! See below. Please pray for Rep Bagala’s family. #godblessreggie.”

Tanner McGee, part-time speaker of Louisiana’s House of Representatives tweeted, “This breaks my heart. He was so excited to serve. And he was a genuine person who loved people. I wish I could served with him longer. #lalege”

Louisiana Is In Danger Of Becoming a Hot Zone Of Coronavirus

Now is not the time to ease up on social distancing, the mitigation measures in place or the stay at home order. We must continue to be good neighbors and work toward the goal of flattening the curve or we could run the risk of seeing our numbers spike. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/DEtQsYP137 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 9, 2020

As of April 9, Louisiana has confirmed a total of 18,283 cases of people testing positive for coronavirus, with a death toll 702 victims. Of the state’s 63 parishes, 62 have confirmed cases of coronavirus as Louisiana Governor John Bel Edward continues to encourage his residents to practice social distancing.

Louisiana has a total of 2,014 hospitalized patients, an uptick of 30 people from the day before, and is in danger of becoming the next major hot zone of COVID-19

