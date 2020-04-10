Rong Sun: GA Woman Claimed Illegal Pesticide Guarded Against Viruses, Feds Say

Rong Sun is the Georgia woman facing federal charges after investigators said she imported an illegal pesticide from Japan, sold it on eBay and claimed the product could help guard against viruses and “common bacteria.” Investigators said this claim was especially egregious due to worldwide concern about the coronavirus. Justice Department prosecutors said Sun listed the items under the names “Virus Shut Out” and “Stop The Virus.”

“The sale of this product not only violates several federal laws, it also gives people a false hope,” acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer said in a prepared statement. “During a global crisis, like we are experiencing right now, it is incredibly dangerous and reckless to exploit people’s fear for profit.”

Sun, who also went by the first name Vicky, was arrested and made her first appearance in court on April 9, 2020. Court records show she posted $10,000 bond and was released. She was also ordered to surrender her passport. Heavy has reached out to Sun’s defense attorneys for comment. We have not yet heard back.

1. Complaint: Rong Sun Claimed the ‘Virus Shut Out’ Product Protected Against Infection By Working ‘Like a Portable Air Cleaner’

Rong Sun sold two products on eBay with the claim that they could serve as an extra level of protection against viruses and common bacteria. According to the criminal complaint, the eBay listing did not specifically promise to guard against COVID-19.

The two items were called “Virus Shut Out” and “Stop The Virus.” The affidavit included screenshots of the online listing, in which buyers were instructed to wear the product like a necklace or set it up in a workspace. The listing stated the product worked for about one month before it would need to be replaced. Prosecutors said Sun listed the items under the accounts “Strawberry1011” and “Strawberry2520.”

Additional photographs depicted alongside “Virus Shut Out” and “Stop The Virus” included the following explanations:

Its main ingredient is C1O2, which is a new generation of widely effective and powerful fungicide recognized internationally at present. Bacteria and viruses can be lifted up within 1 meter of the wearer’s body, just like a portable air cleaner with its own protective cover. In extraordinary times, access to public places and confined spaces will be protected by one more layer and have one more layer of safety protection effect, thus reducing the risks and probability of infection and transmission.

2. Feds: Rong Sun Purchased the Pesticide From Japan & the Shipping Label Identified the Items In the Container as ‘Nursing Care Products’

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office say Rong Sun imported a pesticide from Japan that is illegal in the United States. The pesticide is called “Toamit Virus Shut Out” and is not registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Investigators tracked at least two Express Mail Service shipments Rong Sun received in March. According to the labels, the packages were shipped from Japan. The items contained in the boxes were labeled as “nursing care products.” Federal law prohibits anyone from importing illegal items into the United States and, as explained in the affidavit, “this includes the importation of a pesticide not registered with the EPA.”

Special Agent Thomas Harris with the Department of Homeland Security detailed in the criminal complaint that all pesticides must be registered with the EPA in accordance with regulations enacted by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. Before a pesticide can be sold in the United States, the manufacturer must submit a list of all ingredients and the proposed labeling to the EPA. Labels must include directions for using the pesticide, child hazard warnings, a first aid statement and other warning labels including an environmental hazard statement.

It is also against the law to sell a pesticide that has been “misbranded.” This includes items that do not have the EPA registration number listed or items that have false or misleading information printed on the label.

3. Prosecutors Say eBay Warned Rong Sun Against Selling Unapproved Medical Devices Before the Federal Case Began

Rong Sun had already received warnings from eBay about her listings before she came into contact with federal authorities, the criminal complaint explains. The site reached out to Sun twice to inform her that some of her listings had been removed and cautioned her against trying to relist them.

On March 27, eBay told Sun that the site was prohibiting the sale of masks, sanitizers, wipes and any items that include “unauthorized curative medical claims about coronavirus.” Her product called “223951538677- 100% Authentic TOAMIT Virus shut out air card made in Japan US Seller 30day” was removed.

Three days later, Sun heard from eBay again after the company took down five of her listings. This time, the site warned her:

You listed a medical device that has not been approved by the FDA for sale within the United States. While we appreciate that you chose to utilize our site, we must ask you not to relist in this case.

4. An Undercover Agent Bought ‘Virus Shut Out’ From Rong Sun & She Cautioned There Was No Guarantee the Product Could Protect Against the Coronavirus

An undercover agent purchased one order apiece of “Virus Shut Out” and “Stop the Virus” products on April 2, 2020. The agent then sent a message to Rong Sun using eBay’s communication platform. According to the criminal complaint, the officer asked Sun whether the items could potentially help protect against COVID-19. Prosecutors said Sun responded:

This card is like air refresher to keep common bacteria away from you within 0.5 meter circle from the product. It just add one more layer of protection. We not guarantee to keep Covid-19 away from you.let me know if you still want them. I can cancel the order if you change your mind. Thankyou!

The undercover agent responded back:

I bought two products. One says air sanitization. Will either of them help me against corona virus?

Sun did not specifically mention COVID-19 when she responded a second time. But she offered to give the undercover agent a refund if he no longer wanted the products. The response contained typos:

Hi dear, We will cancel your order and five you a full refund for both of items. My list have been removed by eBay because they have made the decision to prohibit the sale of mask/sanitizer/wipes/toilet paper rolls.. on ebay. Sorry for any inconvenience.

The undercover agent replied that they’d still like to try the product because “every little bit helps.” The agent received the shipment on April 4 and the sender was listed as “Vicky Sun.” According to the criminal complaint, the labeling on Virus Shut Out” and “Stop the Virus” bottles were primarily in Japanese. But the labeling also included that the product contained chlorine dioxide. The United States Postal Service does not allow this item to be sent through the mail because

The two products’ labels are almost entirely in Japanese. They state that the product contains chlorine dioxide. Chlorine dioxide is not permitted to be sent through the U.S. Postal system and is specifically identified as nonmailable. The affidavit explains:

18 U.S.C. § 1716 makes it a federal crime to mail poison, hazardous materials, and all other natural or artificial articles, compositions, or material which may kill or injure another, or injure the mails or other property.

5. Rong Sun Has Been Living In Georgia Since at Least 2014

Justice Department prosecutors revealed in a news release about the charges that Rong Sun is 34 years old and lives in Fayetteville, Georgia. She has been living there since at least 2014, according to Fayette County property records that are publicly available online.

The site states Sun purchased her home in July 2014 for $315,353. The co-owner, Chen Da, was also listed in the criminal complaint against Sun.

The affidavit explains that one of the eBay accounts that listed the “Virus Shut Out” products, Strawberry2520, was originally registered to Chen Da. But in May 2014, “the contact information for Strawberry 2520 was changed to Vicky SUN.”

Federal prosecutors did not mention whether investigators were pursuing charges against any other suspects in connection to this case.

