Tex Earnhardt Dead: Earnhardt Auto Centers Founder Dies at 89

Earnhardt Auto Centers founder, and a man known for the catchphrase “That ain’t no bull,” Tex Earnhardt, has died at the age of 89. On Sunday, April 19, his death was confirmed on Earnhardt Auto Centers’ website. The date and cause of Earnhardt’s death has not been confirmed.

He was born on December 9, 1930, near the Rio Grande River Valley in Texas, and he moved to Chandler, Arizona, as a teenager. He leaves behind three children and several grandchildren.

Earnhardt’s sons Hal and Jim Babe Earnhardt said, “It’s a time to remember and grieve, but the company – and the mission to serve its surrounding communities – will continue to grow and expand; ensuring the legacy and spirit of Tex Earnhardt is felt and present for many, many years to come.”

The 89-year-old was famous for his TV ads where he would sit on top of a steer and say his trademarked phrase: “That ain’t no bull.” Here are two ads featuring Earnhardt:

Tex Earnhardt Opened Up His First Car Dealership Before he Turned 21

On September 4, 1951, a few months before his 21st birthday, Tex Earnhardt opened up Earnhardt Ford in Chandler. According to Earnhardt Auto Centers’ website, Earnhardt was the youngest person ever to receive a Ford franchise.

Earnhardt Ford was the first of almost two dozen Earnhardt Auto Centers. In a career that spanned over 68 years, the man known as Tex opened up 23 dealerships. The auto centers support over a dozen different car brands, including Hyundai, Lexus, Toyota, Chevrolet and Ford. The dealerships are located in Arizona, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Derby, Earnhardt’s grandson, said, “Tex’s mark on the economic landscape of the Southwest and in the hearts of our family and Arizonans will endure for generations to come. While we’ll go on… it’s tough to know that this great man is no longer with us…no longer atop Chisholm [the trusty steer in Earnhardt commercials] greeting our friends and customers and introducing them all to this amazing brand [that] he built.”

Earnhardt’s Fans & Different Organizations Reacted to His Death on Social Media

Different organizations and fans took to social media to post tributes for Earnhardt.

One user tweeted:

This year fucking sucks. RIP Tex Earnhardt. One of the absolute hardest working people in the car biz and the youngest ever to get a Ford franchise at 20 years old. Rest In Peace, cowboy. — Fat Jesus 🤧 (@zachaharmon) April 19, 2020

The Chandler Chamber of Commerce tweeted:

The Chandler Chamber mourns the loss of a true Arizona legend, Tex Earnhardt. Our condolences go out to the Earnhardt family. Tex supported Chambers & the community throughout his many years as a business owner and humanitarian. His leadership & kindness will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/nRgjgFb3yi — Chandler Chamber (@chandlerchamber) April 19, 2020

Another Twitter user tweeted:

#Arizona without Tex Earnhardt is like bread with no butter. “That ain’t no Bull.” Rest in peace. https://t.co/rRz1aV5XVj — Saguaro 🌵 Cowboy (@SnakeEyesGulch) April 19, 2020

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office tweeted:

“Tex Earnhardt was one of a kind. He was as real and genuine as a cowboy could be. He defined Arizona and will be missed.” – Sheriff Paul Penzone pic.twitter.com/MPk46QmaYP — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) April 19, 2020

A user named John Stevens tweeted:

I’m very sorry. I had a mentally handicapped brother and Tex Earnhardt kept him employed when they didn’t have too. My brother met Tex who gave him his phone number and told him to call if he had problems. RIP, sir! — John Stevens (@john4388) April 19, 2020

