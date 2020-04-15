Backlash: Changes to Ticketmaster’s Refund Policy Angers Fans

Ticketmaster quietly updated their refund policy this week, outraging fans who are now learning that money will only be refunded for canceled events and not rescheduled events, as they were previously informed.

The New York Times posted a screenshot of Ticketmaster’s previous policy which said “Refunds are available if your event is postponed, rescheduled or canceled. Now, the refund policy is changed to say simply, “Refunds are available if your event is canceled.”

For now, the company is telling fans that if they have tickets to an event that is rescheduled or postponed but they cannot attend, they can sell their tickets on ticketmaster.com and the seller fees will be waived as long as the resale was posted between March 17 and May 31.

Ticketmaster Says the Money Isn’t Theirs to Refund

An update on questions about event refunds. We will continue to keep fans up to date on the status of events via email and our Covid-19 event portals. US: https://t.co/hh1FGeQHRr

Canada: https://t.co/h2RcwY42qp pic.twitter.com/nKfrxgbf11 — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) April 15, 2020

According to an update posted on Twitter on April 14, Ticketmaster says that it’s not up to them whether to issue refunds, rather it is up to event organizers. According to the company, with the unprecedented 30,000 events being affected amid the coronavirus pandemic and no clear path forward regarding a timeline as to when large crowds can gather again, event organizers are having a hard time setting new dates.

Organizers have their own policies on refunds, and Ticketmaster wrote that “while we cannot guarantee all event organizers will offer refunds on their scheduled events, we anticipate the vast majority will make a refund window available once new dates have been determined.”

CNBC reported that Live Nation President, Joe Berchtold said, “90 percent of all impacted shows are in the process of being rescheduled; Ten percent have been canceled.” Live Nation has owned Ticketmaster since 2010.

Click this link to see the status of Ticketmaster events.

Upset Ticket holders Took to Twitter to Express Their Frustration with the Company

In reply to the change of policy, the people of twitter had plenty to say.

Same here. I bought tickets to events I could attend because I would be in that area. Now I can’t attend and they are keeping over $3,000 of my money Hostage! Aside from that, many were gifts that are useless to my loved ones and I’m out the money. They’re not refunding anyone! — jason seville (@jasonseville) April 15, 2020

@blonde_heatherr wrote, “So, you said everyone would be refunded in 30 days.. I was patient and waited. Came here to see if I was the only one that’s still waiting, but apparently not. Give us back our money, Ticketmaster! This is crazy.”

Another user @LisaG_325 tweeted, “I can’t even access my tickets purchased via verified fan sales because the date passed yet rescheduled for June that probably won’t happen, you need to do good and offer refunds, especially for the fees you charge, telling me to sell the tickets is not acceptable.”

User @purplestarlets tweeted, “Refund people. Now one knows exactly how long this situation will last and many millions are out of work now. They could certainly do with the money you’re keeping from them right now.”

GIVE US BACK OUR MONEY pic.twitter.com/672HTFnUgF — coronamatica (@icedripping) April 15, 2020

Millions of People are Out of Work & Those Numbers are Expected to Rise

The issue for many sports and music fans who can’t get their money back for indefinitely postponed events is that they need the money now. Bloomberg reported yesterday, “Some economists now see the jobless rate surging to 20% as soon as this month — and there’s no guarantee it would stop there.

“About 5.5 million people are estimated to have filed for unemployment last week, in data due out Thursday. That would push the four-week total above 22 million, roughly one-in-eight of the workforce — essentially wiping out all the job gains since the last recession.”

People who frequent Ticketmaster events may have hundreds or thousands of dollars tied up with the company, and no money coming in. While millions of Americans are currently awaiting their stimulus checks, Live Nation’s Berchtold told CNBC’s Squawk Alley that they have enough money to stay afloat even if they can’t hold any events until next year.

Berchtold said, “We have about $4 billion we can access.”

READ NEXT: A Road Map To The New Normal? Leaked Docs Lay Out a Plan to Reopen America