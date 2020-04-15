Rep. Tim Ryan Proposes $2,000 a Month Stimulus Check Legislation

Democratic Representatives Tim Ryan of Ohio and Ro Khanna of California have introduced a proposal for new COVID-19 legislation that would provide eligible Americans with $2,000 a month. The proposed legislation, called the Emergency Money for the People Act, would provide monthly checks to Americans until employment is returned to normal, pre-pandemic levels.

On April 15, 80 million Americans were expected to receive their one-time stimulus check of $1,200. However, Reps. Ryan and Khanna argue that it’s not sufficient. “A one-time, twelve hundred dollar check isn’t going to cut it,” Rep. Khanna said in a statement. “Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy, and ready to get back to work.”

A one-time check isn't enough when millions of Americans can't pay their rent, mortgages, utility bills, and are forced to choose between their health and their paychecks. Our next stimulus package must be bold in supporting ordinary Americans. pic.twitter.com/s9Hih2ql7P — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 15, 2020

The Proposed Legislation Would Apply to More Americans & Would Ensure Payments for at Least 6 Months

If approved, the Emergency Money for the People Act would give monthly cash payments for at least 6 months and would be renewed for another 6 months unless employment levels return to the normal pre-coronavirus levels.

All Americans 16 years and older who make less than $130,000 annually would be eligible to receive the stimulus checks. Married couples who earn less than $260,000 would receive at least $4,000 per month, and families with children would receive an additional $500 per child for up to three children. All those without earnings, who were unemployed or are unemployed would also be eligible. It would also include other groups who were previously ineligible for the CARES stimulus checks, like college students and adults with disabilities.

About the proposal, Rep. Tim Ryan said: “The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country. As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam – and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families.”

The act, which was jointly introduced by Reps. Ryan and Khanna, also has 17 original co-sponsors listed on the press release, so it does have some support. It will have to be approved by Congress and the Administration before it can become law, however, and if it does pass, there may be significant amendments.

The two Democratic Representatives discussed the bill in a live stream on April 14, posted to Twitter:

Khanna/Ryan Livestream: Emergency Money for the People Act https://t.co/00rFzE5IpK — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) April 14, 2020

The Legislation Would Address Certain Issues With the Current Stimulus Checks Process

If approved, the legislation would address certain gaps in the current CARES stimulus check process. In addition to expanding the financial payments to monthly recurring payments of $2,000, it would also provide include college students and adults with disabilities even if they’re listed as dependents, a significant gap in the current stimulus checks.

As per the press release, it also “recognizes that not everyone has a bank or a home address to receive a check – so it allows individuals to get this money through direct deposit, check, pre-paid debit card, or mobile money platforms such as Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal.”

The payments would not be considered as income so people will continue to be protected under income-based state or federal government assistance programs.

