‘Too Hot to Handle’ Narrator: Who Is Hosting the Show?

As you watch Netflix’s new reality dating competition series Too Hot to Handle, you may find yourself wondering who the woman is that narrates all the action. No, not Lana the A.I., the voice-over artist making cracks when the contestants just can’t seem to keep it in their pants.

Her name is Desiree Burch and here’s what we know about her.

If You Keep Thinking the Narrator Was Aisha Tyler, You Are Not Alone

It’s hard to say how much influence the A.I. had on our subconscious because the A.I. is named “Lana” and that’s also the name of Aisha Tyler’s character on FX animated comedy Archer, but either way, we kept hearing snippets of the narrator that sounded a lot like Tyler.

But it’s not her. A representative from Netflix confirmed to us that the narrator is comedian Desiree Burch.

Desiree Burch is a London-Based Comedian

According to Burch’s official website, she is a “comedian, actor, writer and storyteller” who was raised in Los Angeles, developed her craft in New York City and now resides in London, England.

“Her brash and energetic comedy style has been seen on NBC and E4, and made her the winner of the 2015 Funny Women Stage Award for stand-up. As a writer and performer, she makes raw and gutsy work. Her critically-acclaimed solo show 52 Man Pickup has toured internationally and her solo piece ‘Tar Baby’ won a 2015 Fringe First for new writing at the Edinburgh International Festival Fringe.”

Burch also plays roommate Jill on the web series “Jack in a Box” and voiced Night Vale’s Mayor Pamela Winchell on the acclaimed podcast “Welcome to Night Vale.”

She writes on Instagram about her Too Hot to Handle gig, “New series out next week with the dulcet tones of comedic commentary coming from @destheray. There WILL be laughs! There WON’T be enough clothing!”

The Rules

Too Hot To Handle | Season 1 | Official Trailer | NetflixYour next reality dating obsession has arrived. Too Hot To Handle puts to the test whether these hot singletons can find emotional connection without the sex. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Too Hot To Handle | Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/Netflix On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex. 2020-04-10T12:00:00.000Z

The show puts 14 hot young singles in a remote location for four weeks to see if they can form relationships without being able to show physical affection. The description teases, “No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?”

If you need more specifics about how much every indiscretion costs, check out our post here going over the rules and how much money the group loses every time someone slips up. And here is a rundown of the 14 contestants on the show.

And don’t think that people won’t be kicked off entirely for failing to at least try to make some personal growth. At one point, Lana the A.I. tells two contestants, “I have been evaluating your performance so far. Having a positive impact on the group as a whole — fail. Showing signs of personal growth — fail. Obeying the rules — fail. Insufficient progress has been made.”

Too Hot to Handle season one is streaming now on Netflix.

READ NEXT: SPOILERS: Find Out Who Wins ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 1