Vin Scully Hospitalized After Fall in His Home

Sportscaster Vin Scully, 92, has been hospitalized after falling in his home on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times. The beloved Los Angeles Dodger’s broadcaster is “resting comfortably” in the hospital and appears to be in high spirits.
In a tweet issued by the Dodgers, Scully says, “I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it.”
Vin Scully was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1995 and he was awarded Ford Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 after calling 67 seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers. His career with the Dodgers began in 1950, when the team played in Brooklyn, and ended in 2016. His tenure with the Dodgers constitutes the longest tenure of any broadcaster in all of professional sports.
On March 27, Scully, in concert with the Dodgers, issued a video to baseball fans.
“These are tough times, certainly I don’t have to tell you that, but having lived as long as I have lived, I’ve seen this country, the greatest country on earth, get off its knees,” Scully says. “[The U.S.] unleashed a tiger. The tiger was the whole country pulling together and getting not only back on its feet, but saving the whole world.”
In response to the coronavirus, MLB suspended all spring training games and postponed the start of the 2020 season in March. CBS Sports reports that MLB is now considering a “three-state solution” in which teams will play in Arlington, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, and St. Petersburg, Florida, all three of which have stadiums with roofs to prevent rainouts and enable double- or even triple-headers.