WATCH: Black Doctor Handcuffed in Miami Outside Own Home

An African-American doctor named Armen Henderson says he was handcuffed by police outside his own home in Miami, Florida while he was unloading boxes of tents to help the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WBAL, Henderson is a doctor “known for testing the homeless for the coronavirus” and works for the “University of Miami Health System.” That website says he did his residency at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital and received a medical degree from Meharry Medical College.

According to the Miami Herald, Henderson was recently highlighted in the newspaper for his work to help the homeless deal with COVID-19. He told the newspaper he was handcuffed “when he didn’t show him (the unnamed officer) identification and turned back toward his van.”

Here’s the video:

On April 11, 2020, Henderson wrote his story on Facebook. “The Miami Police Department has officers trying to cuff me for unloading boxes of tents in front of my own damn house. Tents I was going to take to the houseless,” he wrote. “No mask all up in my face pointing fingers trying to intimidate me like I was his child. Like it’s business as usual.”

He continued:

But I wouldn’t have to be unloading boxes of tents in the first place if The Homeless Trust that is given millions of dollars in tax revenue provided our most vulnerable population a place to stay. Leaving homeless people on the street, without testing them, without giving them a place to shelter, wash, eat is a public health threat to the entire city during this pandemic. After I was uncuffed, I went downtown where 200 houseless people are sharing 2 porta potties already filled to the brim with feces. Where people use portable wash stations filled with smelly sewage water. Where the main concern of people was lack of water and food. To date, we’ve handed out 100s of tents, we gave out 100s of masks. We provided 100s of meals and bottled water. We have no more than a couple thousand dollars and a few volunteers. Next Friday, we will be calling greater attention to these issues. Stay tuned.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Police Chief Says There Were Concerns About Illegal Dumping in the Area

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina posted a video response on Facebook, which you can see above.

The chief of police said, “The city of Miami Police Department does not condone or accept profiling of any kind.”

He said the incident in question unfolded on Friday, April 10, 2020 and “involves city of Miami police Sergeant who stops in front of a home.” The chief said people have asked, “Why did this encounter occur?”

He said he wanted to offer this context: “We have had a litany of complaints pertaining to illegal dumping… the commissioner from that area has received many complaints as well from constituents. There is a cargo van parked in front of that home where there appears to be trash that is being off loaded. That is the genesis of the stop.”

What happened after that “needs to be investigated and it will be investigated,” said the chief. “We’re aware of the video. This will be investigated fully.”

READ NEXT: Wisconsin Doctor & Her Husband Found Murdered