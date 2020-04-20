WATCH: Denver ‘Nurses’ Block Protest Against Colorado Coronavirus Orders

In response to the protests challenging the stay-at-home order in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, health care workers blocked protesting vehicles, according to photos and videos on social media.

Nurse faces off anti-lockdown protesters in ColoradoA healthcare worker in Denver Colorado, made a stand against an anti-lockdown protester. The nurse stood in the way of traffic during 'Operation Lockdown' which saw hundreds of people defy social distancing rules to call for an end to the lockdown. Get the latest coronavirus news here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/coronavirus-news-uk-lockdown-cases-latest-deaths-schools-government/?WT.mc_id=tmg_youtube_offsite_televideo-youtubevideo&utm_source=tmgoff&utm_medium=tmg_youtube&utm_content=offsite_televideo&utm_campaign=tmg_youtube_offsite_televideo-youtubevideo Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK's best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture. 2020-04-20T08:30:08.000Z

In the video posted to Twitter on the day of the protest, a woman holds a hand-made poster that reads, “Land of the Free” and yells, “Go to China if you want communism!” while a healthcare worker in teal scrubs calmly stands in front of her car.

Images taken by photographer Alyson McClaren and posted to twitter capture the interaction. The photos depict two healthcare workers, each wearing scrubs, face masks, and sunglasses standing in a crosswalk to block the caravan of protesters.

The protests were organized by Reopen Colorado and the Colorado Libertarian Party, according to KRDO. CPR News reported that the event had been planned on Facebook, but the page has since been taken down. On April 19, the Washington Post reported that Facebook had removed some reopen protest pages that violated state laws, citing a spokesperson for Facebook who said, “Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook. For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook.”

Colorado is under a state-wide stay-at-home order through April 26. Colorado has had 9,730 confirmed cases and 422 deaths, according to state-wide case data. An additional “ReOpen” protest took place in Grand Junction, Colorado on April 18, although their Facebook event reports only 61 protesters attended.