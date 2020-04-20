WATCH: Denver ‘Nurses’ Block Protest Against Colorado Coronavirus Orders

In response to the protests challenging the stay-at-home order in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, health care workers blocked protesting vehicles, according to photos and videos on social media.
In the video posted to Twitter on the day of the protest, a woman holds a hand-made poster that reads, “Land of the Free” and yells, “Go to China if you want communism!” while a healthcare worker in teal scrubs calmly stands in front of her car.
Images taken by photographer Alyson McClaren and posted to twitter capture the interaction. The photos depict two healthcare workers, each wearing scrubs, face masks, and sunglasses standing in a crosswalk to block the caravan of protesters.
The protests were organized by Reopen Colorado and the Colorado Libertarian Party, according to KRDO. CPR News reported that the event had been planned on Facebook, but the page has since been taken down. On April 19, the Washington Post reported that Facebook had removed some reopen protest pages that violated state laws, citing a spokesperson for Facebook who said, “Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook. For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook.”
Colorado is under a state-wide stay-at-home order through April 26. Colorado has had 9,730 confirmed cases and 422 deaths, according to state-wide case data. An additional “ReOpen” protest took place in Grand Junction, Colorado on April 18, although their Facebook event reports only 61 protesters attended.