Who Replaces the Prime Minister of England if He Dies or Can’t Govern?

Who replaces the prime minister if he dies? Many might be wondering this now that Boris Johnson is hospitalized with coronavirus. On Monday, April 6, it was reported that Johnson had been moved to the intensive care unit of St. Thomas’ Hospital in London.

In the United States, the vice president is the one who takes over as leader of the nation if the president dies or becomes incapacitated. There is a different system in England, though.

There is no UK Prime Minister until the Queen appoints one. However, the Civil Contingencies Act of 2004 does give the Monarch the powers to make an emergency regulation, and Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (commonly referred to as COBRA) can be run by any Cabinet member in that instance.

Hasit Shah of Quartz explains, “If a prime minister departs suddenly for any reason, the party to which they belong elects a new leader and, after confirmation by the Queen, that person becomes the new permanent prime minister. That process could take days, or even weeks.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Was Tapped to Replace Johnson on March 22, if Johnson Couldn’t Work

The PM has been admitted after coronavirus for ten days and continues to have persistent symptoms, including a high temperature. Admission for purely precautionary reasons, we are told. And it was not an emergency admission and the decision was taken on the advice of his doctor. pic.twitter.com/EnRgoL3wa1 — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) April 5, 2020

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is set to run those meetings, should Johnson become incapacitated or die, as noted by The Chicago Tribune. On March 22, Raab was given the role of “Designated Survivor” by Downing Street.

On April 6, Johnson had instructed Raab to deputize “where necessary,” the BBC reports. Raab chaired the cabinet’s coronavirus meeting on Monday, according to The Guardian, marking the beginning of his work replacing Johnson as the head of the government. If any British citizens are concerned for Raab’s health, too, it’s worth noting that he was tested for COVID-19 and received a negative test.

There’s a reason why there’s not a completely clear succession plan in the U.K., the way that there is in the U.S. As Shah writes for Quartz, “[Johnson] is not the head of state in the UK, and his role is a matter of convention rather than constitution.”

He further explains,

It is also possible, constitutionally, to have no prime minister. Senior ministers could take turns running meetings, while the delivery of their policies has always been a matter for Britain’s civil service. Nature abhors a vacuum, however, and a crisis probably needs a leader.

