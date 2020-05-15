15 Best Softboards for Surfing

Despite being a Youtuber, not a professional surfer, Ben Gravy is one of the most popular names in surfing. The Youtuber rose to stardom with his daily vlogs that chronicled his journey surfing in all 50 states, yes, even the landlocked ones. Ben Gravy is known to hunt out novelty waves that aren’t typically thought of as surfable, and many of those waves are pretty small. So, when Ben Gravy launched a softboard model through Wave Bandit, it quickly became one of the most popular performance softboard models on the market. After all, Ben Gravy knows a thing or two about making the most of small, mushy surf. This softboard features twin wood stringers and a dual-composite core of high-pressure construction to maximum stiffness. Additionally, the board comes in a fish outline that is perfect for catching small waves, yet its slight rocker and performance thruster fins give it a high-performance feel.