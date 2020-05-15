15 Best Wakeboards for Sale

As summer nears and the days get warmer, days on the lake seem increasingly ideal. A perfect day on the water, whether on a boat or at your local cable park, is incomplete without the right wakeboard under your feet. To find the best wakeboard for sale, one must consider several factors, such as one’s skill level, where they’ll be wakeboarding (behind a boat vs. cable park), and what kind of maneuvers they seek to execute. Whether you’re looking for the perfect board to learn to ride, to clear the wake for the first time, or to hit the cable park, you’ve come to the right place.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $319.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $277.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $378.23 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $230.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $276.37 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $289.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $559.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $499.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $184.61 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $319.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Hyperlite Riot BIO Wakeboard MensPros:
Cons:
- Quick transition from edge to edge
- Clean release from wake
- Hyperlight CarboNetX inlay and Bio 3 Core construction
- High Price
- Advanced rider board
- Not meant for cable parks
If you’re looking for a board to take your behind boat wakeboarding to the next level, the Hyperlite Riot is the right wakeboard for you. Noah Flegel’s signature wakeboard has a medium flex and was created to give riders the ability to quickly transition from edge to edge, build speed while approaching the wake, and release cleanly to initiate each trick. The Variable Beveled Edge that sharpens towards each end of the board allows for a quick release from the wake. Additionally, the Riot features the thinnest profile ever designed for riding behind the boat, which gives the wakeboard minimal swing weight in the air that allows for easier execution of tricks. The Dual concave under the bindings allows for soft, forgiving landings, while the single concave exiting each end helps with the clean release. The spring pop and flex of the board is due to the Hyperlight CarboNetX inlay and Bio 3 Core construction.
Find more Hyperlite Riot BIO Wakeboard Mens information and reviews here.
-
2. Hyperlite Blueprint Wakeboard MensPros:
Cons:
- Durable construction
- Plenty of pop off the wake
- Carries speed into the wake
- High Price
- Not meant for cable parks
- Not a beginner board
The Hyperlite Blueprint Wakeboard provides riders of all abilities a fast and loose ride that provides riders with plenty of pop off the wake. The Blueprint Wakeboard is made with Hyperlite’s signature Biolite 3 Core construction, which is the brand’s lightest and most durable construction available to date. The board’s Monocoque Construction blends the top and bottom glass into one, which increases the board’s durability over time and prevents delamination. The Blueprint Wakeboard’s continuous rocker providers speed and fluidity and the familiar “pop” feeling when hitting the wake. The Blueprint was designed to generate speed into the wake with minimum drag.
Find more Hyperlite Blueprint Wakeboard information and reviews here.
-
3. HYPERLITE 2020 Franchise WakeboardPros:
Cons:
- Budget friendly price
- Durable Construction
- Continuous rocker provides speed and pop
- Not intended for advanced riders
- Lacks some of the premium features of the high end models
- Not suited for cable parks
The Hyperlite Franchise wakeboard is an entry-level wakeboard with a surprising amount of fluidity and performance built into a budget-friendly package. The continuous rocker of the wakeboard allows riders to generate speed and gives ample pop off the wake. Like Hyperlite’s top of the line modes, the Franchise wakeboard is created with the “industry gold standard” Biolite 3 Core, which provides long time durability in a lightweight shape. The board’s dual landing spines provide soft landings that will help new riders progress and learn new tricks. The Monocoque Construction prevents delamination by lending the top and bottom fiberglass layers. The Hyperlite Franchise is the ideal wakeboard for riders looking to spend the summer progressing and learning new tricks.
Find more HYPERLITE 2020 Franchise Wakeboard information and reviews here.
-
4. Hyperlite 2020 Source WakeboardPros:
Cons:
- Durable Construction
- 3 stage rocker adds extra pop
- The wide shape is easy to ride for all levels
- High price
- Not a cable park specific model
- Not a learning board
The Hyperlite Source Wakeboard is the ultimate board for riders looking explosive pop off the wake or at the cable park. This wide shape features a blended 3-stage rocker that allows you to carve and move from edge to edge easily. Additionally, the three-stage rocker works to generate increased vertical pop off the wake. This wide shape is easy to ride for all levels, but advanced riders will notice the board’s intricate shape and feel the extra pop. The shape is made with Hyperlite’s Layered Glass technique, which retains its pop over time, and won’t separate. The board is made from Hyperlite’s signature Biolite 3 core, which guarantees durability and lightweight. The lightweight constructions allow riders to ride larger boards without adding significant swing weight.
Find more Hyperlite 2020 Source Wakeboard information and reviews here.
-
5. Hyperlite 2020 Union Cable WakeboardPros:
Cons:
- Power press rocker provides pop
- Goto proteam cable park model
- Durable construction
- Not intended for behind boat use
- High price
- Advanced rider model
If you plan to hit the cable park this summer, don’t leave the Hyperlite Union wakeboard behind. The Hyperlite Union wakeboard is the goto cable park model for the Hyperlite team riders, and for good reason. With its fully machined wood core and Power Press Rocker, riders will be able to launch off features with added pop. The tip and tail concave is useful for pipe shape features, while the unique finless bottom deck is ideal for hitting all kinds of features. This cable park wakeboard is fully wrapped in Urethane Sidewall and Sintered Base, which means it is built to last.
Find more Hyperlite 2020 Union Cable Wakeboard information and reviews here.
-
6. Liquid Force Verse Wakeboard MensPrice: $277.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Finless bottom perfect for the cable park
- Three stage rocker adds pop
- Durable wood core
- Some customers have reported early delamination
- Not a pure park board but a board that can be used behind boat or at the cable park
- Finless
The Liquid Force Verse Wakeboard is the ideal finless board for hitting features and rails at the cable park this summer. With its finless bottom deck, the Liquid Force Verse Wakeboard won’t be damaged by jumps or rails at the cable park. This wakeboard’s three-stage rocker gives it ample pop that is sure to add inches to your tricks off features or the wake. This aggressive three-stage rocker is the most explosive rocker profile offered by Liquid Force. The board’s wood core is made of full paulownia wood, which gives the board a responsive rebound and adds to the durability. If you’re looking for a high-performance park board with a medium-range price, look no further than the Liquid Force Verse.
Find more Liquid Force Verse Wakeboard Mens information and reviews here.
-
7. Liquid Force 2019 Rhythm 140 WakeboardPrice: $378.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Continuous rocker makes manueving easy
- Durable wood core
- Features the Liquid Force Amphibious Skin
- High Price
- Meant for cable parks not behind the boat
- Finless
The Liquid Force Rythm Wakeboard is a great performance board for all levels of riders. The continuous rocker allows for flowing edge to edge transitions, while the edge channels provide increased hold and control. The Rythm model from Liquid Force is coated in the brand’s trademark Amphibious Skin, a PMU substrate with a granular finish to allow for faster water displacement. the Rythm’s single concave hull provides a combination of lift and increased speed. This wakeboard is made with a full paulownia wood core, which gives the wakeboard a lively rebound and pop for getting off the wake and hitting features.
Find more Liquid Force Rhythm Wakeboard information and reviews here.
-
8. Liquid Force 2019 Tao 145 WakeboardPrice: $449.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Agressive three stage rocker creates pop
- Trusted by the pros
- Lively wood core
- High Price
- Not a beginner board
- Meant for cable parks not behind the boat
Professional Wakeboarder Daniel Grant’s goto wakeboard, the Tao Wakeboard by Liquid Force features a new fuller rounded scallop table shape and a springy new FSC wood CNC’d core that makes the board come to life under your feet. According to Liquid Force, the wooden core also adds a significant amount of durability and adds to the lifespan of the board, creating what they claim as an “almost indestructible board that is perfect for the hardcore park rider. The board’s aggressive three-stage rocker will help you launch off features and make the most of your sessions at the cable park this summer.
-
9. Liquid Force Timba Wakeboard MensPrice: $230.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can ride either behind a boat or at a cable park
- Features the Sintered Grind Base designed exclusively for hitting features
- Durable wood core
- Not as much pop as boards with a 3 stage rocker
- Designed for advanced riders
- Not finless
The Liquid Force Timba Wakeboard does what so many wakeboards fail to do, transition seamlessly between the cable park and behind the boat. Like the other recently released Liquid Force park boards, Liquid Force Timba Wakeboard features an all-wood FSC certified wood CNC core. For the wakeboarders that find themselves riding at cable parks far more than behind boats, the Timba Wakeboard comes stock with Liquid Force’s durable Sintered Grind Base, designed exclusively for hitting features. The continuous rocker of the Liquid Force Timba Wakeboard allows for easy transitions from edge to edge and predictable pop off the wake for those riding behind the boat.
Find more Liquid Force Timba Wakeboard information and reviews here.
-
10. Liquid Force 2019 Butterstick 144 WakeboardPrice: $276.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique 2D Flex Zone tips
- Soft feel perfect for rails and features
- Great value
- Lightweight glass is prone to delamination
- Finless
- Designed for cable parks
True to its name, the Liquid Force Butterstick Wakeboard features unique 2D Flex Zone tips that are soft, but still reinforced to allow the board to bend and flex on rails. This uniquely soft flex and feel can be felt on the water as well. If you’re an advanced rider looking to up your rail game or perform smooth butter slides across the waters surface, the Liquid Force Butterstick is the board for you. With a medium-range price, the Butterstick is a steal from a true and trusted brand like Liquid Force. This finless design features a three-stage rocker to give the board added pop releasing off features or the wake.
Find more Liquid Force Butterstick Wakeboard information and reviews here.
-
11. Ronix Vault Wakeboard (2020)Price: $289.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to ride entry level/ intermediate board
- 3 Stage Rocker
- Stable molded outter fins
- Beginner board
- Lacks the high end tech of other models
- Not suited for cable parks
The Ronix Vault Wakeboard is the perfect summer board for those long lake days with friends and family. Unlike many wakeboards on the market, the Ronix Vault Wakeboard is designed for the everyday rider, the intermediate, or even beginner who is just out to have a good time with their friends. This wakeboard features a continuous three-stage rocker, which allows for easy carving and transitioning from edge to edge while providing pop off the wake that will aid riders in learning new tricks. If you’re looking for an affordable wakeboard that was carefully constructed with the everyday rider in mind, look no further than the Ronix Vault Wakeboard.
Find more Ronix Vault Wakeboard information and reviews here.
-
12. Hyperlite 2020 Wishbone Cable WakeboardPrice: $559.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incredibley lively and responsive
- Highly durable
- Unique feel off features
- Meant for advanced riders
- High price
- Designed for cable parks not behind a boat
If you’re a serious rider planning to hit the cable park this summer, do yourself a favor and bring the Hyperlite Wishbone Wakeboard with you. The Hyperlite Wishbone is created with Hyperlite’s signature Sintered Base, the strongest and most durable surface the brand offers. The Wishbone features the unique Air Stick Wood Core that is 100% machined wood and incredibly durable. Strategic slots have been cut lengthwise to significantly reduce the weight of the board. The Power Press rocker gives the board extra pop, while the flat nose profile allows you to lock in on features. The Wishbone is Hyperlite’s most progressive shape yet.
Find more Hyperlite Wishbone Cable Wakeboard information and reviews here.
-
13. Ronix One – Fused Core Wakeboard (2020)Price: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three stage rocker for added lift
- Channeled bottom design
- Speedwalls
- High price
- Designed for advanced riders
- Not suited for cable parks
The Ronix One Wakeboard is the brand’s “heavyweight champ” off the wake. Ronix released the “One” with the same proven shape as their Time Bomb model, with a few improvements. For starters, they added fuse stringers, channels, a redeveloped profile, and a bottom design that provides more speed and control. Like the Ronix Time Bomb, the Ronix one features a three-stage rocker for added lift-off of the wake. The board is designed for advanced riders to be used behind a boat. If you’re looking for a high end, speedy design with plenty of pop, look no further than the Ronix One Wakeboard.
Find more Ronix One - Fused Core Wakeboard (2020) information and reviews here.
-
14. Ronix District Wakeboard 2019 (138)Price: $184.61Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hybrid Rocker
- Great Value
- Great all around board
- Not as durable as high end models
- Not meant for cable parks
- Lacks the pop of a board wth a 3 stage rocker
For the new Ronix District Wakeboard model, the brand went back to the drawing board and recreated one of their best selling models with new features and functional updates. The Ronix District Wakeboard is an all-purpose behind the boat board that is best ridden by intermediate riders. According to Ronix the board “rides without stereotypes.” The new model is lighter and produces noticeably softer landings. The District features a hybrid rocker, which allows the board to perform smooth low maintenance turns and wide-open cuts. The board moves quickly into the wake for explosive wake to wake jumps. If you’re looking for an all-around behind the boat board, pick up a Ronix District Wakeboard.
Find more Ronix District Wakeboard information and reviews here.
-
15. Hyperlite 2020 Baseline Wakeboard-131Pros:
Cons:
- Great all around board
- Plenty of pop
- Continuous rocker for smooth carving
- Not meant for Cable Parks
- Lacks the performance of other high end boards
- More expensive than other entry/ intermediate boards
The Hyperlite Baseline Wakeboard is the pinnacle of progression models on the market. The simple shape of the Baseline model allows riders to progress with every session behind the boat. The aptly named Hyperlite Baseline Wakeboard was created by Hyperlite specifically to help riders create a solid foundation and base in their skill. The Baseline features a wider profile and a continuous rocker for easy maneuvering and smooth carving. The increased surface area gives the board extra pop off the wake, while the variable edge design is forgiving for riders learning new tricks. The Hyperlite Baseline is the perfect summer wakeboard for riders looking to progress.
Find more Hyperlite 2020 Baseline Wakeboard information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.