15 Best Wakeboards for Sale

If you’re looking for a board to take your behind boat wakeboarding to the next level, the Hyperlite Riot is the right wakeboard for you. Noah Flegel’s signature wakeboard has a medium flex and was created to give riders the ability to quickly transition from edge to edge, build speed while approaching the wake, and release cleanly to initiate each trick. The Variable Beveled Edge that sharpens towards each end of the board allows for a quick release from the wake. Additionally, the Riot features the thinnest profile ever designed for riding behind the boat, which gives the wakeboard minimal swing weight in the air that allows for easier execution of tricks. The Dual concave under the bindings allows for soft, forgiving landings, while the single concave exiting each end helps with the clean release. The spring pop and flex of the board is due to the Hyperlight CarboNetX inlay and Bio 3 Core construction.