Call Her Daddy: Alexandra Cooper Responds to Controversy

The Call Her Daddy podcast has been making headlines in the last week for its drama involving the two hosts, Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn. The last episode of the Barstool Sports-owned podcast that the two recorded was on April 8. On May 16, the New York Post reported that the co-hosts were feuding and weren’t talking to each other anymore.

On May 22, Cooper posted a YouTube video updating the “Daddy Gang” on the situation and providing her side of the story. The full video, titled “The truth about Call Her Daddy,” is available here:

In the video, Cooper said: “I didn’t have a boyfriend make my decisions, I didn’t have an agency make my decisions, I had to make a decision for myself.” She added: “What it comes down to is I am very aware that this brand, the Daddy Gang, is bigger than Sofia and me. Much bigger. And I am so f**king excited to get the show back on the air.”

She finishes the update by saying, “I think that it f**king sucks because the excitement I have, I wish Sofia had had that day on Dave [Portnoy]’s rooftop,” referencing failed contract negotiations that occurred with Portnoy. The video then cuts to a black screen before Cooper reappears and says, “I’ll see you f**kers on Wednesday.”

Fans were also quick to note that the Call Her Daddy Instagram bio now reads that it’s hosted by Alexandra Cooper only, with the line “Cancel Suitman” in reference to Franklyn’s boyfriend Peter Nelson.

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Spoke About the Controversy on May 18

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, spoke out about the feud and provided an update on the podcast on May 18. He explained that despite the two hosts being on a three-year contract with Barstool Sports, they were shopping the podcast around to other outlets. Portnoy said that he attempted to renegotiate the contract with the two hosts, but the discussions fell through and Cooper told him Franklyn wasn’t willing to negotiate.

Portnoy also believes that Franklyn’s boyfriend, Peter Nelson, was a major part in trying to shop the podcast around to other platforms and was “acting almost as a manager.” He said Nelson even got the hosts a deal with Wondery for a podcast that was to be called The Fathers. Portnoy believes the deal fell through.

Franklyn Gave Her Side of the Story on May 19 in an Instagram Video

Franklyn posted an Instagram Story on May 19 explaining her side of the controversy around Call Her Daddy. She started by saying that she wanted to set the story straight because there was a lot of “crazy sh*t being thrown around.”

She explained that Barstool Sports helped to “blow up” the podcast, but that after some time, she and Alex decided to look at other options. She explained they did this for many reasons, “one of them being for the benefit of The Daddy Gang, believe it or not.” She said she regretted the way things turned out and “we could have handled it differently.”

She then went on to say that she found out “[Cooper] had gone behind my back and done something, and I found out it wasn’t the first time. And that’s why we’re here.” She continued, explaining that she was still willing to do Call Her Daddy despite this, but only if both hosts were 50/50 partners.

